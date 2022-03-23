Last week, Gov. Tony Evers announced a more than $50 million investment in community safety, including nearly $19 million for local and tribal law enforcement agencies as well as funding to help alleviate the pandemic-related backlog of criminal cases through additional public defender and assistant district attorney support. The package contains investments throughout the criminal justice system, providing both the opportunity to return to pre-pandemic levels and fund evidence-based initiatives aimed at keeping Wisconsinites safe. The announcement brings the overall investment into violence prevention and public safety to more than $100 million, including a $45 million investment announced last year to support violence prevention efforts and crime victims.
The funds target reckless driving and expanding pre-trial GPS supervision, while supporting evidence-based crime prevention strategies, local and tribal law enforcement agencies. and alleviating court backlogs
Evers said violence isn’t inevitable, and more can be done.
“Whether it’s training, recruitment bonuses, community policing needs, or technology, these funds will help our local and tribal law enforcement agencies address their community’s specific public safety needs,” Evers said. “From investing in mental health support and diversion to getting folks a fair and speedy trial, to bolstering re-entry programming, we’re going to follow the science and use evidence-based, data-driven strategies to build a safer, fairer Wisconsin for everyone.”
The allocations are funded through the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The nearly $19 million law enforcement program will provide an allocation to every local and tribal law enforcement agency in Wisconsin, enabling agencies to address the unique needs facing their communities, including training, recruitment bonuses, community policing needs, and technology investments. The determination of an agency’s amount is a formula based on the population served and includes a violent crime add-on for locations where violent crime exceeds the statewide average. Local and tribal law enforcement agencies will receive no less than $7,000, regardless of the population served. Additionally, $1 million will be provided to the Wisconsin Technical College System in an effort to support part-time police academy programs in Wisconsin.
In Rusk County, the sheriff’s department received $35,058 and the Ladysmith Police Department received $7,000.
In Barron County, the sheriff’s department received $69,249 with police departments receiving $30,723 in Rice Lake, $9,413 in Barron and $7,000 each in Chetek, Cumberland, Cameron and Turtle Lake.
In Chippewa County, the sheriff’s department received $81,117, with police departments receiving $38,675 in Chippewa Falls, $19,189 in Lake Hallie, $10,690 in Bloomer, $10,626 in Stanley, and $7,000 each in Cornell, Boyd and Cadott.
In Price County, the sheriff’s department received $22,710 with police departments receiving $7,000 each in Park Falls and Phillips.
In Sawyer County, the sheriff’s department received $41,856 with police departments receiving $9,413 in the city of Hayward and $7,378 in the town of Hayward.
In Taylor County, the sheriff’s department received $34,506 with police departments receiving $12,994 in Medford and $7,000 each in Gilman and Rib Lake.
In Washburn County, the sheriff’s department received $29,266, with police departments receiving $8,849 in Spooner and $7,000 each in Birchwood, Minong and Shell Lake.
The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department received $14,559.
A survey of several law enforcement departments in the region has revealed many sheriffs and chiefs did not know the funds were being made available by the governor.
Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien has been studying possible uses for the funds since the awards were announced.
“My thoughts are either to add five new body worn cameras so each officer is assigned a body worn camera and then what little bit is left put towards training for officers,” Julien said. “Right now we only have three body worn cameras that get shared amongst officers.”
Another option under consideration by Julien is to use the funds for specialized training for officers.
“Right now we only budget $6,000 per year for officer training so this would give our officers a better chance of going through a specialized training course. But since the announcement was only three days ago I still want to process the best way to utilize the allocated funds.
Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Wallace also is reviewing possible ways to use the funds.
“We were just made aware of this and are discussing where this will go,” Wallace said.
Another police chief in the region said he wasn’t aware he was getting it until he saw it on the news
Almost $20 million will be provided to Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee for criminal justice system initiatives and community safety projects. The largest investment is more than $14 million for Milwaukee County to expand their courthouse operations to dramatically reduce the backlog of cases in their criminal division. The funding will increase the number of criminal cases that are able to be heard by supporting staffing for the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, the State Public Defender, the Milwaukee Clerk of Courts, and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. Cases alleging violent behavior will be prioritized.
Other Milwaukee-specific investments include funding to:
— Integrate licensed mental health clinicians into the city of Milwaukee’s 911 dispatch center;
— Prevent reckless driving through environmental design and upgrades to local roads;
— Expand pretrial GPS supervision staffing to ensure 24/7/365 monitoring on existing GPS units;
— Establish a pilot program that would expand the operations of two court rooms into the evening hours one to two days a week;
— Formalize Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Treatment Court; and
— Provide employment and vocational preparedness programs at the Milwaukee County House of Correction.
— Finally, more than $16 million will go toward reducing the pandemic-related backlog of criminal cases statewide. This investment includes $5.5 million for the State Public Defender to establish ‘roving teams’ that can provide assistance where it is needed most and $5.7 million to ensure sufficient resources to fill Assistant District Attorney positions quickly and for additional Assistant District Attorney positions, which will be allocated based on caseload and estimated dispositional backlog. Finally, $5 million will be provided to the State Crime Lab to outsource testing associated with controlled substance and DNA cases and training for firearm examiners so analysts can continue to participate in jury trials across the state.
Wisconsin Technical College System President Morna K. Foy cited $1 million for part-time law enforcement academies.
“The global pandemic has reinforced both the importance of, and the need for, high quality law enforcement professionals in Wisconsin,” Foy said. “WTCS appreciates the governor’s support and the legislature’s recognition that expanded and innovative law enforcement training programs deserve public support. We look forward to working with the administration on new ways to deliver law enforcement academies.”
As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers at a WisPolitics.com luncheon said he could help communities tackle rising crime by helping them get more funding for police through increasing shared revenue even though GOP lawmakers removed his budget proposals to do just that.
Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other city leaders have repeatedly called for more shared revenue funding to help address budgetary issues such as rising pension costs and the need for more police and other emergency services.
Evers said he would be happy to help Milwaukee and other municipalities get more shared revenue. He also criticized Republicans for calling on local officials to address rising violent crime while removing from his budget proposals provisions that would have increased shared revenue for those local areas.
“The counties and the municipalities, the townships of this state, do the hard work,” he said. “They do a lot of hard work and they’ve been hamstrung by the state of Wisconsin. Starting with my predecessor in office, they either cut or held even shared revenue. That’s the major funding source for the state of Wisconsin to municipalities.”
The funds for law enforcement was criticized by Wisconsin Republican Party leaders.
“Tony Evers announced that he will designate more money from his taxpayer-funded re-election slush fund to police forces, ignoring the fact that he refused to stop cities from defunding the police just last year, and as of January 2022, he hadn’t even spent the money that he designated for ‘violence prevention’ in October,” according to a statement by the Wisconsin Republican Party.
“Tony Evers’ efforts to resurrect his failed public safety record are much like trying to put a band-aid on a stab wound,” said Republican Party of Wisconsin Communications Director Anna Kelly.
Kelly sharply criticized Evers for not being in a rush to address rising crime, and refusing to hold Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm accountable. She added Evers has fanned the flames of violence, rendering his reputation on public safety beyond repair.
“Voters won’t buy Tony Evers’ election year flip-flop on supporting law enforcement, as his failed public safety record speaks for itself,” Kelly said.
