Halloween night offers sweet and spooky opportunities for kids to have fun trick or treating in many area communities.
The following communities will offer something good to eat during the following hours on Thursday, Oct. 31:
Bruce – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hawkins – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ladysmith – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sheldon – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Weyerhaeuser – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The church parking lot will be lined with vehicles for trick or treaters to stop by and travel from trunk to trunk to gather delicious treats and treasures.
The Ladysmith Care Community will be welcoming trick or treaters 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31 to the Cameo Room and by the fireplace of the Legacy Senior Living Center Apartments.
Main Street Ladysmith will host a trick or treating opportunity at downtown Ladysmith businesses between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25.
