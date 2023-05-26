All middle school and high school students (6th-12th grades) in the Seventh Congressional District are encouraged to participate.
“The competition allows students to gain real-world experience in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” said Congressman Tiffany. “I look forward to seeing this year’s innovative Congressional App Challenge submissions.”
Officially launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2015, this nationwide effort allows students to compete against their peers by creating an application for desktop/PC, web, tablet, mobile, Raspberry Pi, or other devices. Any programming language is accepted, such as C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, or "block code."
The winner from the Seventh Congressional District will be chosen by a panel of expert judges and will be eligible to have their app on display in the U.S. Capitol. They will also be invited to Washington, D.C. for the #HouseOfCode celebration in the spring of 2024.
All apps must be submitted to Tiffany’s office by Oct. 20, 2023.
