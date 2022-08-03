The Rusk County Junior Fair returns next week with plenty of barn, farm, grandstand and fun affordable events for the entire family. The fair runs Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 10-14 at the fairgrounds in Ladysmith.
Evenings at the grandstand, enjoy the horse pull on Thursday and PRCA Rodeo on Friday and Saturday.
There will be carnival games and bouncy houses all days of the fair.
Get a jump on the fair by attending one of the many Wednesday events. There is free entrance to the fair to make it worth your while.
Be sure to visit the National Guard Obstacle Activities Thursday and Friday of the fair.
The Rusk County Historical Museum will be open Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The following schedule is tentative with a revised list of events available at the gate entrance.
Wednesday
8 a.m. — Lego Competition Judging, School Exhibit Judging (4-H Building) and Booths Judging (4-H Building).
8:30 a.m. — Clothing Revue (S/Y Building).
9 a.m. Foods Revue (S/Y Building).
9-11 a.m. — Judging of clothing, Family Living & Child Dev., home environment and knitting and crocheting in the 4-H Building.
10 a.m.-noon — Food & Nutrition Judging (S/Y Building).
10 a.m. — Flowers & Houseplants-Danish (4-H Building).
11 a.m. — Crops/Veggies/Fruits-Danish (4-H Building).
Noon-1 p.m. — Computers, communication, youth leadership and health & citizenship judging (4-H Building).
Noon-2 p.m. — Animal & Vet Science, Natural Science, Electricity & Mechanical and Woodworking Judging (4-H Building).
Noon-3 p.m. — Arts & Crafts Judging (4-H Building).
12:30 p.m. — Cultural Arts Judging – Drama & Music (S/Y Bldg).
1 p.m.-3 p.m. — Cloverbuds and photography Judging (4-H Building).
Thursday
The fair gets rolling with animal judging and other events showcasing the many talents of area youth.
8 a.m. — Ribbon Cutting.
8:30 a.m. — Poultry Judging (Multi-Purpose Barn).
9 a.m. — Gates open to public.
10 a.m. — Swine Judging (Swine Barn).
10 a.m. — Cat Judging (Log Building).
10 a.m.-dark — S.E.A. Hamsters.
10:30 a.m. — Dogs Judging (Log Building).
11 a.m. — Antiques Judging (S/Y Building).
12:30 p.m. — Rabbits Judging (Multi-Purpose Barn).
2 p.m. — Sheep Judging & Market Goats (Multi-Purpose Barn).
3:30 p.m. — Beef Judging (Round Barn).
10 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. — Nick’s Kid Show/Barnyard Adventure Show (Ed Tent).
6 p.m. — Horse pull (Grandstand).
7:30-8:30 p.m. — Ag Olympics (Round Barn).
Friday
9 a.m. — Gates Open to Public.
9 a.m. — Dairy Judging (Round Barn).
9 a.m. — Embrace Book Reading (Ed Tent).
10 a.m. — Goats Judging (Multi-Purpose Barn).
10 am-dark — S.E.A. Hamsters.
11 a.m. — Ladysmith Library Reading (Ed Tent).
11 a.m. — Exotics Judging (Multi-Purpose Barn).
Noon — Horse Show (Horse Arena).
10 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m — Nick’s Kid Show/Barnyard Adventure Show (Ed Tent).
12:30-2 p.m — Vintage Games (Historical Museum).
1-3 p.m — Make & Take Hot/Cold Pack Activity (Ed Tent).
2-4 p.m — Free Corn Boil (by Lions Booth).
5 and 8:30 p.m. — 8 Seconds (by Lions Booth).
7 p.m — Rusk County Jr. Fair PRCA Rodeo (Grandstands).
Saturday
8 a.m. — JLO 4K Clover Color Run/Walk.
9 a.m. — Gates Open to Public.
9 a.m. — Dairy Judging - Showmanship (Round Barn).
10 a.m.-dark — S.E.A. Hamsters.
11a.m. — Dairy Open Class Show (Round Barn).
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Royalty Meet & Greet by Lampert Lumber (Lions Booth).
1 p.m. — Alumni Showmanship Contest (Round Barn).
1 p.m. — Book Presentation & Signing (Historical Museum).
1 p.m.-10 p.m. — Axe Throwing.
2 p.m. — Little Britches Show (Round Barn)
2-4 p.m. — Great Grilling Challenge (by Lions Booth).
2-4 p.m. — Free Corn Boil (by Lions Booth).
2-6 p.m. — The Man2Man Band with Margie-Ann (by Lions Booth).
5-7 p.m. — Joe’s Music (JLO Pavilion).
5 p.m. — Livestock & Small Animal Auction (Round Barn).
7 p.m. — Rusk County Jr. Fair PRCA Rodeo (Grandstand).
8:30-10:30 p.m. — The Dam Lincolns (by Lions Booth).
Sunday
7:30-9 a.m. — Free Pancake Breakfast (OLS Building).
9 a.m. — Gates Open to Public.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Escape the Vape Escape Room-RCYC (Ed Tent).
9 a.m. — Horse Judging – Gymkhana (Horse Arena).
10 a.m. — Round Robin Judging Competition (All Barns).
10 a.m.-dark — S.E.A. Hamsters.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Free Corn Boil (by Lions Booth).
Noon-4 p.m. — Ax Throwing.
Noon — Youth Pedal Pull (Behind Grandstands) Sign-up@11:30 a.m.
Noon — Mud Bog (West side of Fairgrounds).
12:30 p.m. — Dress an Animal Costume Contest (All Barns).
2 p.m. — Jump River Valley Mow Masters (Grandstand).
2:30 p.m. — Herdsmanship Awards (Round Barn).
Admission for adults ages 7 and up is $5 daily or $15 for the season. Youth 6 years and under are free. Parking is also free.
Rodeo grandstand admission for one day is $10 for adults and $5 per child, or two days at $15 for adults and $10 per child. VIP seating is available at an extra charge.
