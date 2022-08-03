Simply De-Swine

Tiffany Stansbury walks her Blue Ribbon Swine at the Sale of Champions during the 2021 Rusk County Junior Fair.

The Rusk County Junior Fair returns next week with plenty of barn, farm, grandstand and fun affordable events for the entire family. The fair runs Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 10-14 at the fairgrounds in Ladysmith.

Evenings at the grandstand, enjoy the horse pull on Thursday and PRCA Rodeo on Friday and Saturday.

