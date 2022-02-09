Gov. Tony Evers announced more than $82 million in grants through the Equitable Recovery Grant Program have been awarded to support community-based organizations working to increase equity and eliminate disparities in communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic statewide.
The grants include $711,594 for Boys & Girls Club of Lac Courte Oreilles in Hayward in Sawyer County.
“From Beloit to Lac du Flambeau, the organizations receiving these grants have been on the frontlines of providing support to communities that have seen disparate outcomes throughout this pandemic, both in health and economic well-being,” said Gov. Evers. “We must continue to work together to make sure that as our state is recovering, every community and every family is recovering with us. That's critical to ensuring our state's long-term success and building a Wisconsin that works for everyone.”
Part of a nearly $650 million investment allocated by the governor for community building and recovery efforts statewide, the Equitable Recovery Program was first announced in April 2021 and provides more than $50 million to fund health, early childhood, and education services or programming, with an additional more than $31 million going to support organizations providing economic support, housing, and environmental justice services.
Organizations receiving these funds include free and charitable clinics, health advocacy organizations, and community healthcare organizations providing healthcare, preventative care, mental and behavioral healthcare, and dental care in areas such as Waukesha, Milwaukee, Madison, Monroe, Appleton, Brown Deer, and Chippewa Falls. Other grantees work with Wisconsin's kids and youth, including organizations such as the Literacy Lab in Milwaukee, Boys and Girls Club of Lac Courte Oreilles, La Casa de Esperanza in Waukesha, and Kenosha YMCA. Other organizations included in this funding work on housing security and helping those experiencing homelessness in Racine, Milwaukee, and Sheboygan, organizations providing vocational and social programs for people with disabilities in Prairie du Chien and Beaver Dam, and organizations providing financial assistance and emergency supports, such as the Salvation Army of New Richmond, Couleecap, Inc. and YWCA La Crosse, Brown County United Way in Green Bay, and Family Services in Beloit.
The Equitable Recovery Grant Program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA), with more than 100 grants being awarded statewide, ranging in size from $17,712.50 to a maximum of $1 million.
“Enabling all Wisconsinites to benefit from a strong recovery is a priority for the Evers Administration, and we are proud to work with our partners across the state to address disparities and make sure our hardest-hit communities can bounce back strong,” said DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld.
