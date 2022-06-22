Like a long, slow train coming, the restoration of the 1909 historic rail depot in Weyerhaeuser has taken its sweet old time reaching its final destination
The depot was saved from the wrecking ball in 2013, when Canadian National Railroad wanted it removed from their right-of-way. CN sold it to the Weyerhaeuser Area Community Club for $1, and kicked off the restoration with a $15,000 grant.
The club had the depot moved to a 60- by 250-foot location about 200 feet from its original location, across the street from the former hardware store. Heartland Co-op of Dorchester donated the site, selling it to the Commercial Club for $1.
Since then, area volunteers and business leaders have been working countless hours to restore the depot that was built more than a century ago.
“We are now to a point where we can host events and for people to tour,” said Club President Dave Wierzba.
The club started raising funds to both save and restore the into something attractive and usable.
“The restoration was a daunting project that no one knew where to begin. There was a lot of opposition at the start,” said club member Kris Bush.
Volunteers started fixing small things on the outside, like restoring the original cedar siding discovered under the tarpaper “improvement” done by the Soo Line in years past, Then came window repairs, sandblasting the exterior and painting with a goal to make it look better from the highway and main street.
“Eventually all the small repairs added up to the outside being completed, drawing many compliments,” Bush said.
The community club, which has about a dozen active members is well known for its biggest fundraiser, Weyerhaeuser Booster Days, for which it recruits up to 50 to 60 volunteers each summer.
A presentation entitled, The Telegraph: An Instrument of Change, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 25, at the Weyerhaeuser Train Depot. The invention of the telegraph in the 1800s was as revolutionary as the advent of the computer and Internet in today’s world. Area historian and former Ladysmith News Editor John Terrill will give a brief history of the development of the telegraph and explain why the Morse Code should actually be called the Vail Code.
A similar event at Booster Days last year was well attended.
Countless hours went into preserving the depot. The interior was gutted, saving as much of the original trim and woodwork as possible to repurpose when everything was put back together. The hardwood floor was fixed using salvaged original flooring.
“We are hoping to get the floors sanded, stained and varnished this summer to be complete,” Bush said.
After new electrical wires were run, crews began insulating the walls and putting up sheet rock and board-and-batten in the main room. This process has now moved to an adjoining room.
“It has been a very satisfying project although sometimes it almost brought tears,” Bush said.
The volunteers often get complimented by people passing by who stop to admire it. Also the drive-by complainers seem to being less and less now.
“It went from people wanting to burn it down because it was an eyesore to what we feel is a beautiful addition to our village,” Bush said. “We have had numerous volunteers donating their time and talents for the majority of the project. We had to have several different professionals come in to do the things that were beyond our volunteers’ abilities.”
The restoration was kicked off more than nearly a decade ago, starting with moving the depot to its present location near the village’s downtown at the southwest corner of E. Railway Avenue and Fifth Street. The structure is in the process of being restored by dedicated volunteers and the the non-profit Weyerhaeuser Area Community Club.
Since setting the depot on its new foundation, a new roof was put on and the siding was repaired. The outside was sandblasted, primed and painted. Broken glass in the windows was replaced allowing the re-use of the original frames. A local artist painted silhouettes in the windows for added interest.
Source Energy Services of Weyerhaeuser donated 120 man hours and machinery to peel off the asphalt siding that was covering the original cedar siding on the depot.
Volunteers restored the original storm windows in 2015. This involved removing broken glass, trying to save unbroken glass, scraping the old paint off the frames and priming and painting the frames. Ed Skaw of S&S Glass in Rice Lake donated all the glass needed to complete windows and gave pointers on how to restore these antique frames.
Due to water damage the entire floor was not salvageable. One room was completed with all original maple flooring and a little more than half of the main room was done mixing the original maple with oak flooring from the old VFW hall that burned down more than 20 years ago. Bjorn from Burnels Décor in Rice Lake donated time to sand and finish the floors.
In August 2017, caboose #168 was moved to a site prepared next to the depot from where it had rested for 43 years several blocks away. The caboose was acquired on Aug. 27, 1974. It sat across from the post office until a group of volunteers moved it next to the depot.
It, too, faced a lengthy restoration “to pretty her up like she used to be.”
Antczak Construction brought in black dirt to level up the park area and lawn.
Pavers were used to make the sidewalk in front of the depot and for the landing at the base of the handicap ramp.
The Weyerhaeuser Area Garden Club added their special “green” touch to the depot. Members raided their perennial gardens to help make village bloom digging, raking, rocking, edging and mulching around the depot.
In August 2019, newly restored antique hand railings were mounted on the depot steps with assistance from Active Dog Welding/fabrication shop in downtown Weyerhaeuser.
Donations trickled in.
An anonymous community member generously donated a Howard Miller lamp post style clock now installed on the depot deck. He dedicated this in memory of his parents.
Caboose restoration work shifted into high gear in 2020.
Bob Bundgaard sandblasted, primed and painted the metal ends of the caboose. An Amish crew worked on restoring and preserving the outside and roof. It looks pretty rough at the beginning, but she’s now as beautiful as the depot. Funds for this project were saved from a past fundraiser.
Volunteers Diane Scott, Diane Elwood, Shirley Rouleau, Pat Burak and Betty Antczak spent weeks priming front and back, sides, and ends of the caboose siding. When they finished there were 192 boards ready to be installed.
There were many more helpers including Dan Etten, Steve Neuhalfen, Dick Manor, Arnie Jessick and Tom Bush to name a few. A complete list would surely leave someone out there were so many involved.
Earlier this year, Tom Jackson of TJ Construction was busy building the stairway to the basement so items can be stored downstairs with room upstairs for the museum. He will also be finishing the east end waiting room.
“Things are happening at our depot this week,” organizers posted on Faceebook. “The east waiting room is being mudded, taped, primed and painted. Soon we will have another room completed.”
The main room is 95 percent finished. The east waiting room is about 90 percent done and will be done early this summer. In the freight room the original walls will be cleaned and repainted. The ceiling needs to be repaired due to water damage.
“We are trying to keep that room just as it is because for the most part it is original and in very good condition,” Bush said.
Basement stairs were put in this spring which allowed use of the basement for storage of materials and working room upstairs.
“A project like this seems like it will never be totally done, but we think are actually seeing the light at the end of the train tunnel,” Bush said.
“Our goal is to turn this restored depot into a museum open to the public that is filled with memorabilia pertaining to the history of Weyerhaeuser and the surrounding area including railroad, logging, farming, school or other things of interest from years gone by,” Bush said.
Organizers are accepting donations of items to display and preserve for future generations to see and learn how things were in the olden days. They will also take items on loan to display if families do not want to part with their treasures. They are also seeking volunteers who would want to be docents at the museum so it can be open to the public every weekend during the summer.
The building is nearly back to its original splendor, like back in the day when Weyerhaeuser was booming and train travel was the only way to go.
Those interested in donating money to this project may send donations to WACCI-Save the Depot, PO Box 333, Weyerhaeuser, WI 54895.
Engineer level donors of $1,000 and above include John Terrill; CN Railroad; Szozda Family IMO of Virginia Szozda; Thrivent Financial IMO of Virginia Szozda; Kramer Well Drilling-Brent LaBrie, David Hall IMO F. Raymond & Lavonne McCorkle, Frances K. Hall (McCorkle), Georgene Catlin (McCorkle), Geraldine McMannus (McCorkle), Robin Zelm (McCorkle) and Jon McCorkle; Antczak Construction; Jeff Antczak Trucking; Kellogg Foundation- Weyerhaeuser Chapter; Rusty Garbacz; Gary, Donna & Amanda Matus IMO LCPL Andrew G. Matus; Joseph & Rebecca Barstow, Marc & Enita Boudreau IMO Ed & Emily Kazmierkoski; Dan & Teresa Etten; Tom & Janet Norton; Don & Virginia Szozda In Loving Memory of Paul J. Kostka; Ronald D Wilsey and Weyerhaeuser Snomobile Club;
Firemen level donors of $500-$999 include John & Connie Huiras; Lois Poplawski; Bob Babcock; Carol Lozowski Gerard; Mike & Rita Machac IMO of Odash, Olczyk & Machac Families; and Sterling Bank;
Conductor level donors of $250-$499 include George & Lynne Tomczak; Barneys Meat; Roy & Marianne Anderson; Duane & Renee Bowers; BEVCOMM; Greg & Judith Lalan; Dave and Janine Loda IMO Ben & Ann Loda; Chippewa Valley Bank; Rands Trucking; and ABC Truss-Chetek;
Switchman level donors of $100-$249 include Vern E. Clark; B.L & C.J. Sykes; Florance& Jerome Winter IMO Zigmund & Agnes Krupa; Patricia Velten; Bob & Barb Lorkowski; Michael & Brenda (Koehler) Moe; Charlene Alvey-Lovely; Rita Benik; Dutch & Janis Benik; Loren & Pamela Case; Jerry & Dorothy Checkalski; Armida & Dennis Draus; Kathleen Hanson; Michael & Kitty Hinaus; Diane & Kristin Jakus; Arnold Jessick; Mark Keech; Evelyn Kowalski Steve and Evelyn Kowalski; James Mueller; Andrew Mueller; Wallace & Carol Romsos In Honor of Bev Rost; Elizebeth “Liz” Scott; Alex & Tina Sieja; Evelyn Sirinek; Jane Spears; Micheal & Beverly Thom; Rodney & Karen Thompson; Russ Thompson; Theodora “Tess” Weyek; Gen Wierzba; Dairyland Insurance; David and Lynne Wierzba IMO of Mike & Gen Wierzba; Pudge and Donna Weyek and Carol Wierzba & Gerald Olesiak; and
Brakeman level donors of $10-$99 include Meyers Eletric; Blanche Sherwood Berndt IMO Clyde, Blanche and Wayne Sherwood; Robert Thull; Mona Anderson In memory of Martin Anderson; Gary & Carol Corbin; Dale and Sue Kastner; John Koehler IMO Ray Koehler Sr.; Ray Koehler IMO Ray Koehler Sr.; Lyle & Peggy Lieffring; Rachel & Richard Livingston; Judith Schwellenback; Tom & Dory Smith; Doris Strand; Carl & Helen Werman; Milan& Eulalia Andrus IMO Ray Koehler Sr; BJ Wood Products; Cheryl Koehler IMO Ray Koehler SR; George Forero; Virginia Steffek; Dale and Debbie Brandsteatter; Joann Morgan From her children and grandchildren; Donald & Susan Shipshock; John & Diana Stefczak; Ladysmith Federal; Florence Styczynski; Wayne & Stacy Czyscon; Dan & Diane Novak; Laura Jackson and James and Nettie Ellison.
