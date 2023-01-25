Superior Choice Credit Union made an unprecedented donation this week to the Ladysmith School District, securing naming rights of the stadium at Ladysmith Middle & High School.
The $100,000 donation was presented Monday at the school board meeting in the library, and then at halftime of the basketball game in the gym.
The stadium will be named Superior Choice Credit Union Stadium. The sponsorship donation will be used to make needed upgrades to the stadium, track and other athletic facilities. The sponsorship will lead to a robust partnership including financial literacy for students in the school district.
Superior Choice Credit Union CEO and President Tim Foster said, “Funding upgrades to this athletic facility and stadium for Ladysmith Middle and High School speaks directly to who we are as a credit union and our mission to positively impact our members and our communities.”
“With our brand new Ladysmith branch opening in 2022, this partnership emphasizes our commitment to the local area, and we look forward seeing this stadium full of athletes, students, employees, members and the local community.”
Ladysmith Middle & High School Principal Greg Posewitz thanked Superior Choice Credit Union for their generous donation.
“This donation will help us tremendously in our effort to ensure that all our students have the proper facilities to safely participate in athletic events, physical education and other activities,” Posewitz said. “We look forward to working together with SCCU to continue to enhance opportunities for our students both in the classroom and on the field.”
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said the funds will be used on the football/track stadium and will have a positive impact on all current and future students.
“This donation from Superior Choice Credit Union is a game changer for the School District of Ladysmith,” Stunkel said. “We are so fortunate to have such generosity in our community.”
