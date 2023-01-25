Superior Choice Credit Union donates $100,000 to Ladysmith schools

Superior Choice Credit Union made an unprecedented donation this week to the Ladysmith School District, securing naming rights of the stadium at Ladysmith Middle & High School. 

The $100,000 donation was presented Monday at the school board meeting in the library, and then at halftime of the basketball game in the gym.

