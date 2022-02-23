Two Rusk County World War II veterans, each more than 100 years old, were invited dignitaries in the Wisconsin State Legislature this week.
Clarence Stine, of Ladysmith, and Elmer Wisherd, of Tony, were honored as “Hometown Heroes” by the Wisconsin State Assembly during its floor session on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Wisherd, 101, and Stine, 100, served their nation heroically during the Second World War and have volunteered extensively throughout their communities during their lifetimes.
They were nominated by their state representative James “Jimmy Boy” Edming (R-Glen Flora).
“There are few World War II veterans left,” Edming said. “This is an awesome way to end our session in the legislature. We are ending it with something positive. This is a real positive way to salute two World War II veterans.
Stine stoically shrugs off all he has done and accomplished as military veterans often do, saying his work is “all done and gone.”
A few sentences later, he admits, “I am pleased with it, what I have done.”
Wisherd is the same, but soon admits, “I feel pretty damn proud.
“I just did what I was supposed to be doing,” Wisherd said.
About Hometown Heroes
Giving back to the community is one of the most valuable characteristics one can have. When individuals work hard to make a difference in their community, they deserve to be recognized.
The Wisconsin State Assembly has a special program that pays tribute to these remarkable individuals. The program is called Hometown Heroes.
A Hometown Hero has an unconditional desire to lend a helping hand to those around them. Someone who embodies these traits can be nominated for the Hometown Heroes Award.
Heroes are nominated by their state representatives and if awarded, they will be invited and introduced as a special guest at an Assembly floor session.
Giving back after the war
Following the war, Wisherd became involved in his local community, serving as chairman for his church and on the Tony School Board. However, he never forgot his sense of duty. Wisherd dedicated nearly 35 years to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and worked with several other organizations to help veterans and those returning from war.
Stine was discharged from the military with several awards and medals, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Following this decorated career, he went to work for the Ladysmith School District. Stine also became active in his local church and VFW post. He has been a member of VFW Post 2490 for over 75 years, holding every position in the organization at some point.
“Clarence and Elmer are the definition of true American heroes both in their defense of our country during World War II and back here at home in Wisconsin,” Edming said. “I’ve known them both personally for many years, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the Hometown Hero Award than them.”
Going to war
Stine was born in Rusk County. He left school as a young man to go to work. He was living in Chicago, Ill. and working as a press operator for RR Donnelley Printing when he was drafted at the age of 21 into the U.S. Army in November 1941, one month before the Pearl Harbor attack. He was inducted at Fort Sheridan, Ill. and received training in heavy weapons at Camp Croft, S.C.
He was a private first class in Company G of the 126th Infantry Regiment of the 32nd Infantry Division in the Pacific Theater of Operations. He was going to be a machine-gunner in the war.
One year exactly to the day of the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a sniper shot nearly took Stine’s life. He carried the scars from that nighttime shot through the New Guinea jungle for almost eight decades. He lost an eye. He lost a cheekbone. He lost his upper jaw. His bottom jaw was broken. He lost many of his teeth.
“It put me out of business,” Stine said in a 2016 Ladysmith News story about his war experiences.
He was transported back to the U.S. with a few dozen other wounded but ambulatory service men on a Liberty Class ship, sailing through the Panama Canal and picking up more troops before docking in New York, N.Y. He was among the first soldiers returning from the Pacific Theater. He recalls the ship passing the Statue of Liberty.
“If I could have reached out I would have kissed her,” Stine said.
Not long after being honorably discharged from the service and upon returning home, Stine joined the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post in 1945. He served for a time as VFW post commander in Ladysmith. For years, he and other past service men and women devotedly took part in special ceremonies commemorating Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other special observances honoring those who served and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service for their country.
Wisherd was an aerial engineer with the U.S. Army Air Force 91st Squadron 439th Troop Carrier Group, serving during World War II. He flew into Normandy aboard a C-47 Skytrain aircraft, that provided support to the deadly ongoing fighting on the beaches below.
The pilot flew the plane. Wisherd kept it running.
Operation Overlord was the codename for the Battle of Normandy, the Allied operation that launched the successful invasion of German-occupied Western Europe during World War II. The operation was launched on June 6, 1944 with the Normandy landings or Operation Neptune, commonly known as D-Day. A 1,200-plane airborne assault preceded an amphibious assault involving more than 5,000 vessels. Nearly 160,000 troops crossed the English Channel on June 6, 1944 and more than two million Allied troops were in France by the end of August.
It was the largest seaborne invasion in history. The operation began the liberation of German-occupied France, and later Europe, from Nazi control. It laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front.
Battle waged for 2 months, 3 weeks and 3 days. The Operation Overlord victory was achieved by the Allies on Aug. 30, 1944.
Wisherd still vividly recalls his role at Normandy, his plane taking off from Upottery west of London and heading south across the English Channel toward France. Aircraft rumbled toward the English Channel and the white chalk cliffs and beachheads of Northern France, including Omaha Beach, site of the famous D-Day landing.
“The sky was just absolutely black with flak,” Wisherd said. “They knew right where we were coming in, so they had shells exploding right at the drop zone where the gliders were,” said Wisherd, who served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 1942 to 1945.
Stine and Wisherd both shrug off the recognition insisting they haven’t done much and believing others are more deserving.
Stine called the ride to Madison, “A hell of a long trip” and noted his accomplishments are “all done and gone.”
Despite that, Stine says he is pleased by the attention.
“It is pretty nice and great,” Stine said. “You don’t get something like this every day.”
And, Wisherd also says he is honored for the recognition.
“I am pretty damn proud. Each morning when I do my prayers I ask the good Lord that I don’t get a swelled head,” Wisherd said. “The good Lord has been awful, awful good to me and protected me. I am so thankful, and I hope I deserved it.”
Assembly honors
Wisconsinites have a long, prominent history of community service and selflessness. In keeping with this tradition, the Wisconsin State Assembly created the Hometown Heroes program to identify and recognize individuals from around the state who are working to make their communities a better place. Award winners are invited to the State Capitol and given an opportunity to speak on the Assembly floor as a special guest.
“Serving in World War II is already a noble feat worthy of recognition,” said Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) who selected Stine and Wisherd for the award. “Yet, Elmer and Clarence, who are both centenarians, have continued to serve their communities for over 70 years — something that is truly remarkable.”
Hometown remembers
Stine and Wisherd were named grand marshals of the 2021 Ladysmith Mardi Gras parades. They also were honored at last year’s Rusk County Jr. Fair.
If you know anyone who you think is a Hometown Hero, contact your local state representative.
