Silver Alert issued for Ladysmith woman

Authorities issued a silver alert for 70-year-old Anna Abel.
Abel is missing from Ladysmith, but was last seen in Wisconsin Rapids around 11:30 a.m. Monday. She was traveling to King to visit a family member but never arrived.
She is five foot two with hazel eyes and short gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with a white "W" on it, black pants and red/black shoes.
She was traveling in a 2016 dark gray Dodge Caravan with the license plate number ADM4845. The vehicle has a handicap-accessible door.
Anyone with information that could help find Abel is asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-532-2200.
