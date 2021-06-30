The Flambeau School District Administrator has been charged in Rusk County Circuit Court following allegations of a teacher being threatened to change a student’s grade.
Erica A. Schley, 40, Tony, has been charged with one felony count of Misconduct/Office – Act/Inconsistent Duty and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. If convicted Schley could be sentenced to a maximum of three years and nine months incarceration or $11,000 in fines or both.
Schley is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on July 13 for an initial appearance hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 2 a Rusk County investigator met with a complainant who was on the Flambeau school board and wanted to file a complaint that the school board would not schedule a special school board meeting.
The complainant met with the investigator and advised him that he and another school board member had requested in writing a special school board meeting the week prior but that school board president Julie CJ Hauser, 64, Tony, would not schedule it.
The complainant had received a complaint from a Flambeau teacher reporting that Jeffrey A. Schley, 45, Tony, had threatened a teacher to change his and Erica Schley’s child’s grade.
On March 18 the investigator met with a Flambeau administrator and learned the incident began with Jeffrey Schley emailing a teacher on Jan. 19. The email allegedly had a threatening tone and demanded the teacher change his child’s grade. In a follow up email, Jeffrey Schley had requested a face to face meeting with the teacher and the administrator.
According to the criminal complaint, the administrator said during the meeting Jeffrey Schley allegedly began the meeting saying that he and Erica Schley believe their child could be ranked first in their class. Jeffrey Schley believed the class in question wasn’t an academic class and was getting in the way of his child’s academic success.
Jeffrey Schley questioned whether or not his child’s grade was accurate and said he was concerned the teacher was fully engaged with the students and able to accurately notice individual student participation. Jeffrey Schley also claimed, in an email to the teacher, that the teacher was possibly gender biased.
The teacher’s rubric stated that refusal to participate would result in a seven point deduction, and the teacher and administrator had reviewed video reflecting the deduction in points was valid. In a meeting Jeffrey Schley allegedly argued about what constituted a refusal to participate.
At one point in the meeting, Jeffrey Schley allegedly believed the grade issue would not be resolved and requested to take the issue to the next step but said there would be a conflict of interest. The administrator excused Jeffrey Schley to speak with the teacher; upon re-entering the meeting, it was decided the grade on one assignment would be changed.
While the grade was changed, the teacher requested to speak with the school board regarding the somewhat threatening tone of the email, according to the criminal complaint. Hauser met with the administrator and teacher and told the teacher that if he had felt threatened, he could have called law enforcement. The administrator interjected that the person threatening the teacher was the district administrator’s husband, adding that they are glad to speak with any parent but not be threatened or intimidated.
Wisconsin State Statute 120.11 (2)(a) states “the school board shall hold a special school board meeting upon the written request of a school board member with the school district clerk or, in the school district clerk’s absence, the school district president. The school district clerk or, in the school district clerk’s absence, the president shall fix a reasonable date, time, and place for the meeting…”
Erica Schley allegedly told investigators the state statute does not stipulate a timeline for when a special meeting must be held.
The Flambeau School’s Policy Manual section on special meetings allows the board members to hold a special meeting upon written writing, provided there is compliance with notice provisions and State Law, according to the criminal complaint.
In an email dated Feb. 1, no formal complaint regarding the situation had been filed with the school as of Jan. 25. In this email Hauser was seeking additional information about the need for a special meeting.
According to the criminal complaint, the teacher had a letter from his attorney on Feb. 4 filing a formal complaint.
Hauser did not schedule a special meeting because the teacher had allegedly requested an opportunity to speak during the Feb. 17 school board meeting. Hauser believed a special meeting would not need to be set based on the teacher’s request.
During this incident, several emails were exchanged between Jeffrey Schley, the teacher, the administrator and with Erica Schley being copied in on the emails. Due to the conflict of interest involving her husband, Erica Schley attempted to step back from the incident.
In an interview with an investigator, the teacher said he believed Jeffrey Schley was threatening him and using leverage on him to get him to change the student’s grade. He also believed Jeffrey Schley was going to try to ruin his career.
For his involvement in this incident, Jeffrey Schley has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
If convicted, he could be sentenced to a maximum of $1,000 in fines or 90 days incarceration or both.
For her involvement in this incident, Hauser has been charged with one felony count of misconduct in office – failing to perform known duty and one felony count of misconduct in officer – acting in excess of authority.
If convicted, Hauser could be sentenced to a maximum of seven years incarceration or $20,000 in fines or both.
