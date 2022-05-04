The coronavirus is rising again across the state with five counties rated with medium community levels of the illness and the highest rating going to Rusk and Barron counties.
New cases of the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin remain at an 11-week high with the state Department of Health Services (DHS) reporting a 7-day average of 1,316 cases per day, up from 1,247 cases per day before the weekend.
The state saw a net increase of 3,260 cases since last Friday’s report. Case numbers started rising again in late March, slowly at first and then sharply in early April. The positivity rate is up to 9.5%. The last time it was this high was Feb. 14.
Ruck County Public Health reported one death due to COVID-19 in its April 22 report, bringing the county’s total to 55 deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020. Since then, the county has reported 3,262 total positive cases and 216 hospitalizations.
County health officials reported 11 new cases between reports of April 22 and 29.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 245 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Monday, including 39 in ICU, an increase of three from the prior day and 6 from the prior week.
These put the statewide COVID-19 population in hospitals back to where it was near the end of March.
In northwest Wisconsin, WHA reports 27 COVID-19 patients, the same as the prior day and 9 more than the prior week. None are in ICUs.
