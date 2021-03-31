The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-1, Monday, to amend the zoning code to allow single family homes between 450 and 720 square feet of living space by conditional use permit in areas zoned for single family residential. The March 22 decision originated as a “tiny home” concept with a vision of allowing smaller lots to be developed.
The plan commission backed the proposal, but recommended a minimum home size to have some say in what could be built.
The action is similar to a council decision last year that allows duplexes in single family zoning areas through conditional use permits.
The city’s building code currently requires single family homes of at least 720 square feet. The plan commission can now be asked to approve smaller homes down to 450 square feet through a conditional use permit. Duplex units also are limited to 450 square feet of floor space.
Construction still must meet meet uniform dwelling code regulations.
“It was set up to say tiny homes and we actually changed that to say single family dwellings so it actually had to adhere to UDC building codes. It would have to be connected to city sewer and water. It couldn’t be on wheels. It had to be a permanent structure,” Ald. Brian Groothousen said.
Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner told the council it is not the goal of the change to begin allowing multiple small homes on a single lot.
“That is not the intent of it that I think,” Gorsegner said.
The intent is to have a permanent dwelling structure less than 720 square feet, according to Groothousen. A conditional use permit will be needed for these smaller homes.
“This is only to make it so you have to go before the plan commission to get a conditional use permit to build this building. It is not just saying anyone can do it before first getting approval from the plan commission,” Groothousen said.
Ald. Bill Morgan asked why the city is interested in allowing smaller home construction when it is seeking to develop residential apartments in the city’s new community center at the Lindoo Avenue former school property.
City Administrator Alan Christianson told the council an individual asked about one year ago about developing a home along Flambeau River on a property limited by a bank slope.
“I think the goal behind this is to open up the city for more development,” Christianson said. “Obviously we want to see the housing be developed at the elementary [school] but we wouldn’t want to turn our nose up at any development as long as it is done tastefully and within the ordinances and UDC code.”
Groothousen said he believes there is a movement among young people that less is more and many families are considering smaller residences over giant homes.
“They are more in tune to having a place to call home. They want to have experiences and not so high of a monthly mortgage payment. I think there are a few lots around town, and this would have to come before the planning commission,” Groothousen said. “If it is between them building versus them not building, I would rather see the building and the development happen versus the lot sitting empty and vacant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.