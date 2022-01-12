The Rusk County Circuit Court trial for two murder suspects has been adjourned for the time being.
Adam R. Rosolowski, 23, and Joseph W. Falk, 19, appeared in custody in Rusk County Circuit Court on Friday, Jan. 7 for motion hearing for a motion submitted by the State’s side of the case.
During an oral ruling on Dec. 27, the court denied a request by Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna to adjourn the previously scheduled trial, set to begin on Monday, Jan. 10.
In a motion filed Jan. 6, Barna requested the court to reconsider adjourning the trial due to recent illnesses and to return to normal operations following a change in personnel directly overseeing the case.
Assistant District Attorney Les Liptak had previously been directly involved in the State’s prosecution of the case, however has since stepped down as of Nov. 19. Liptak is now working for the State Public Defender’s Office, which is within the same office as the public attorney’s assigned to Rosolowski and Falk.
While Liptak’s departure from the case has been cleared of any concern of conflict, Barna argued in the motion that his departure leaves less than seven weeks to prepare for the trial. Concerns also stem from witness availability for the Jan. 10 trial date.
The motion also states that the recent surge in COVID-19 and seasonal flu have created issues for the State since the Dec. 27 pre-trial hearing. The surges in illnesses have created challenges to key witness availabilities, according to the motion.
The motion requests postponing the trial until May or possibly June and that postponement does not prejudice Rosolowski or Falk to spending more time within the Wisconsin Court system.
During the oral hearing on Jan. 7, defense attorneys Kirby Harless and Matthew Krische argued about the long extent that Rosolowski and Falk have been held in custody in the Rusk County Jail. The incident occurred on June 6, 2020. Harless and Krische requested lower cash bonds or signature bonds be set for both men.
Falk is being held on a $500,000 cash bond and Rosolowski is being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond.
The requests for a lower bond or a signature bond were denied.
Rosolowski and Falk are suspected in the double murder of Robert and Bonnie Roslowski, at their Sheldon home.
A telephone scheduling conference is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13.
