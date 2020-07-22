Public health departments in Rusk and Chippewa counties alerted the public to possible exposure to COVID-19 at area businesses.
The Chippewa County Health Department warned of possible coronavirus exposure at Big Swede’s Tavern in Holcombe on Friday, July 10.
The Rusk County Health Department warned of possible coronavirus exposure at D Bar & Resort, W10355 County Road D, Holcombe on Saturday, July 11, between the hours of 3-8 p.m.
The potential exposure means an individual or individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 were at the location on the times given, and anyone also at these places at these times may have been exposed. It is recommended if you were at these places during the provided timeframes and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 that you contact a healthcare provider to be tested.
Symptoms may develop 2-14 days after exposure, so please continue to monitor yourself.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.
People who were at these locations at these times and are not experiencing symptoms should watch for any signs of illness for the next two weeks. If you start to feel sick or have any symptoms in those 14 days, stay home and contact your doctor to get tested.
Two new Rusk County COVID-19 case were reported by the Rusk County Health Department last week.
These are the 12th and 13th total positive cases since the pandemic began. There currently are 10 recoveries, one death after being hospitalized outside the area and the two new active cases. There have been 1,130 negative test results.
These local possible exposure alerts follow other recent alerts for local events in Cornell and Chetek.
Earlier this month, Chippewa County Health Department alerted the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at the Cornell Street Dance, Fireworks, and Parade: July 3.
Barron County Health Department alerted the public of potential COVID-19 exposure on Friday to Sunday, July 3-5, in Chetek. A person who tested positive attended the Fly High 56, wooden softball tournament at Denny Overby Field.
