The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation will honor 11 industry leaders, including a past publisher of the Ladysmith News,during this year’s Memorial Pylon ceremony June 8-9 at the Trees For Tomorrow campus, 519 E. Sheridan St., Eagle River.
This year’s memorial pylon inductees will include Thomas “Tom” Bell, a longtime publisher of the Ladysmith News. He died unexpectedly at 80 years old on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
The pylon includes names of deceased Wisconsin publishers dating back to 1958, when the WNA purchased land in the Eagle River area to be used as a demonstration forest.
A fifth-generation publisher, Bell led the paper for 23 years from 1981-2004. He followed in the footsteps of his father, Don, who ran the paper from 1965-81, and his grandfather, who ran the paper from 1911-65.
Bell was born on March 16, 1942, to Donald and Aubrey Bell. He married Christine Bell on Oct. 29, 1984, in Las Vegas, Nev. They had two daughters, Amber and Leslie.
After his father stepped down in 1981, Tom served as publisher of the News until his retirement in 2004. He was succeeded by his brother, Jim, the newspaper’s current publisher. The family has been involved in the newspaper industry since the late 1800s, when Thomas Cowan Bell published a weekly newspaper in Worthington, Minn.
Donald, Jim’s father, also is enshrined on the WNA’s Memorial Pylon.
Bell is survived by his wife, Christine, and two daughters, Amber and Leslie.
As a small-town, family-owned newspaper, everyone at the Ladysmith News wore many hats and were quite familiar with each other. They churned out a paper week after week, making sure readers were kept informed about local city, county and school news and sports.
The pylon ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, near the Memorial Grove at the Trees For Tomorrow campus, 519 E Sheridan St., Eagle River. The ceremony will be followed by lunch. Friends, family and members of the public are invited to attend, and are encouraged to attend the WNA steak fry, which will be held in the Press Forest, on Thursday, June 8.
This year’s memorial pylon inductees will include: Tom Bell, Ladysmith News; Murray Cohen, Vilas County News-Review, Eagle River; Dick Emerson, DeForest Times-Tribune; Chuck Hagen, Courier Sentinel, Cornell; Arlys Hawkes, Lake Mills Leader; Bill H. Howe, Courier Press, Prairie du Chien; Ronald R. Johnson, Argyle Agenda; Jack Knowles, Hillsboro Sentry-Enterprise; Thomas G. Larson, The Sun, Osceola; Ardis Bloom Swenson, Stanley Republican; and Dennis West, The Beacon, Williams Bay.
