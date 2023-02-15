Hair donation

Hair is donated to Locks of Love at this year's Flambeau School Cancer Benefit.

This year marks the second most successful Cancer Benefit in Flambeau School District history last weekend with staff, students and community coming together to raise $18,000 to help those affected by the disease.

The Cancer Fundraiser is now in its 16th year. Since 2008, the school and community have raised a total of $198,020.  The school district has proven every penny counts. The funds have added up over the years through paper chain contests, pie auctions, silent auctions, raffle drawings and donations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.