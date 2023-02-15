This year marks the second most successful Cancer Benefit in Flambeau School District history last weekend with staff, students and community coming together to raise $18,000 to help those affected by the disease.
The Cancer Fundraiser is now in its 16th year. Since 2008, the school and community have raised a total of $198,020. The school district has proven every penny counts. The funds have added up over the years through paper chain contests, pie auctions, silent auctions, raffle drawings and donations.
When its over, the funds are shared equally between Joshua’s Camp and Women With Courage in Rusk County.
Women With Courage Foundation was organized in 2004 by a group of individuals who were interested in offering financial support to cancer patients within Rusk County. Its mission is to be aware of the emotional, spiritual, physical and financial burdens of individuals coping with cancer. The organization offers a stipend to Rusk County residents currently undergoing cancer treatments. Through their dedication and generosity of many individuals and businesses, they have distributed yearly stipends to people of all ages from Rusk County who are undergoing treatment for cancer.
Based in the Eau Claire area, Joshua’s Camp provides a retreat style camp for children being treated for cancer and their families. It offers a safe haven where family members are given the opportunity to step back, relax and experience a feeling of solid ground. It is available to qualifying registered families free of charge.
Guest speaker Janel Larew, a Pewaukee resident with a son diagnosed with brain cancer, called the school district’s fundraiser a unique and amazing event. She added the contributions, no matter how big or how small, make a difference.
“You should be so proud of yourself for coming together. Never underestimate that one little 25 cent paper chain or one little heart. Your tiny contribution to the bigger goal here, don’t forget the small things that make the big things happen,” said Larew, who has friends in the school district.
The concept of holding a cancer fund-raiser tipped off during the summer of 2007, when Bruce Nelson at Pioneer Bank bought a live turkey and goose at the Rusk County Fair. A lifelong fan, he donated the live birds to the girls basketball team. That same summer, his wife Cheryl Nelson and popular school guidance counselor Doug Spielman both died of cancer. The girls basketball team wanted to help, and the cancer fund raiser was started.
“We are so grateful to get the opportunity to bring smiles and joy to families that are affected by cancer,” said Flambeau freshman Madison Baker.
“It just makes us feel proud that our small community can make such a huge impact,” Flambeau freshman Tatum Shilts said.
MC Todd Roehl, who spoke at a morning pep assembly, told the audience the fundraiser is a way to give back to people and families coping with cancer. He said those families would want to attend the events if they were able. He asked players in the upcoming basketball games to think about an individual they know with cancer and play with that person in their heart.
“Remember when you are tired, they would give anything to be tired,” Roehl said. “Play for them because I guarantee you whatever that scoreboard says won’t matter. You are going to be the winner.”
That is what this event is all about, according to Roehl.
“We win today by helping in the fight for people who are battling, struggling, surviving every day,” Roehl said. “This community, this school district, is one in a million. It is absolutely phenomenal. This is the greatest thing that you will do for somebody at Joshua’s Camp or for Rusk County Women With Courage.”
While benefitting organizations have changed over the years, the school district’s mission has not. Their goal is to help families cope with cancer.
In 2008 and 2009, funds went to the Doug Spielman Memorial Scholarship and Women With Courage.
In 2010, funds went to Make A Wish and Women With Courage.
In 2011, funds went to the Bob Fettes Memorial Scholarship and Women With Courage.
In 2012, 2103 and 2014, funds went to Hope Lodge and Women With Courage.
In 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, funds went to Joshua’s Camp and Women With Courage.
In 2019, funds went to Hope Lodge, Joshua’s Camp and Women With Courage.
In 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023, funds went to Joshua’s Camp and Women With Courage.
At this year’s school pep assembly students gathered for a photograph, forming the shape of a huge pink ribbon on the gym floor.
Door contest winners were announced. Paper chains with each link funded by a 25 cent donation, were stretched back and forth across the basketball court by elementary and middle school students.
In the paper chain contest, first grade came in first place followed by fifth, fourth, kindergarten, 4YK, third and second grades
Funds that were raised were presented Friday night at boys and girls basketball games.
