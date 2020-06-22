A Rusk County man was sentenced Monday, June 22, for distributing child pornography.
Gregory Huftel, 32, Bruce, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 10 years in prison. This term of imprisonment is to be followed by a 15-year term of supervised release.
Huftel pleaded guilty to this charge on June 11, 2019.
In December 2018, Huftel posted child pornography images into a Kik chat room. During the same time period, he sent an undercover officer the same images.
In sentencing Huftel, Judge Conley noted that he was “boastful” about sexually assaulting a young child and that, combined with his denial of a sexual interest in children, made him a significant danger to children.
The charge against Huftel was the result of an investigation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington, D.C. office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.
