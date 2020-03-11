Three Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff with local ties recently received awards for their work with the DNR.
State officials last Tuesday lauded 14 DNR conservation wardens for heroic acts that included rescuing residents and pets from rapidly rising floodwaters, creating a chest seal to stop bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds and carrying a lost boy out of marsh for a mile at night as freezing temperatures moved in.
Wardens with local ties were among those praised.
Wardens Kirk Konichek, formerly of Rusk County and now in Richland Center, and Steve Pyfferoen of Rusk County, received awards for their efforts on May 7, 2017, when they saved two hypothermic people from 50-degree water after their canoe flipped on the Flambeau River near Ladysmith. Konichek received the lifesaving award and Pyfferoen the meritorious service award.
Wardens Jeremy Peery, formerly of Rusk County and now of Eau Claire, and Dave Allen of the Marine Enforcement Team were commended for their actions on Sept. 11, 2019, when they helped with a night search for an armed suspect in a large swamp in Clark County. Peery, who preceded Konichek as the DNR warden in Rusk County, is now a DNR law enforcement supervisor.
Family and friends joined Chief Warden Casey Krueger and the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement for the presentation of the awards at a March 3 ceremony at Wisconsin Dells.
On Sunday, May 7, 2017, at about 10:15 a.m., Conservation Warden Kirk Konichek and Deputy Conservation Warden Steve Pyfferoen received information about an overturned canoe on the Flambeau River near Ladysmith. The report indicated there were two people struggling to get out of the water. Konichek and Pyfferoen were in the area and were able to respond within 10 minutes.
Air and water temperatures at the time of the incident were about 50 degrees.
Upon arriving at the boat landing, they were able to observe the two individuals still in the water on the opposite side of the river from the landing. Neither one of them was wearing a PFD. The water was shallow in that area, but the two men were unable to make it through the strong current to get to shore.
Konichek, Pyfferoen and a Rusk County Sheriff’s deputy launched Konichek’s boat and navigated the rocks toward the two men in the water. Due to the shallow water, they had to beach the boat a short distance from the two men. It was apparent the two men were unable to make it to Konichek’s boat under their own power, so Konichek entered the 3-foot-deep water and waded to the two men.
Upon reaching the two men, Konichek saw they were both shivering and unable to move. One man was cold enough that he was incoherent. Konichek carried both men back to his boat where Pyfferoen and the deputy helped them aboard. Pyfferoen and the deputy provided attention by removing some of their wet clothing and wrapping them in available dry goods while Konichek drove the boat back to the boat landing where care was transferred to members of Ladysmith Fire Department and Rusk County EMS.
The two men were transported to Rusk County Memorial Hospital where they were treated for hypothermia. They were released the following day.
Warden Jon Hagen, who chairs the bureau’s Lifesaving and Valor Awards Committee, told the audience none of the award winners would call themselves heroes.
“I can say with confidence that wardens consider the events we honor as just part of the daily routine... responses to emergencies that wardens do as part of their service,” Hagen said. “No hesitation, just action.”
Krueger said wardens are often the best-known public servants in their communities because they also live there.
“People call us for help on a wide range of issues, and our wardens respond and bring their very best,” Krueger said. “As the state law enforcement service dedicated to the outdoors and the people who enjoy them, the wardens’ service to the state, the people lucky to call Wisconsin home and all the visitors is important beyond words. And it is demonstrated through the actions by the wardens we honor.”
The awards presented were selected by the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement’s Lifesaving and Valor Award Committee, which includes sworn officers and civilian bureau staff. The awards were selected based upon these requirements:
