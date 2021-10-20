The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to amend the city’s municipal ward boundaries. In doing so, city officials announced the municipalities population had declined 5.8 percent.
The council’s action is essentially a local redistricting following the 2020 Census. Redistricting is the process where district lines for political units are redrawn to account for population shifts. State law requires a city, village or town with a population of 1,000 or more to divide itself into wards.
A public hearing was held before the decision.
There are no significant changes, according to Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner.
Public Works Assistant Director Doug Parker told the city council the boundaries are based on a city population of 3,216 provided by the state.
“There were changes to all the wards based on supervisory districts provided by the county,” Parker said. “This is pretty much balancing out all those districts.”
The population provided at the council’s Oct. 11 meeting revealed the city’s population decreasing compared with 3,414 at the 2010 census.
City Clerk Shari Kavanagh told the council districts 2 and 4 needed to balance its number of voters.
“One district was short,” she said.
All districts are now within 15 voters, according to Parker.
“Otherwise it was off 100 in some areas before. This balances all the districts out,” he said.
The county board redistricted last month.
“What is our, according to this most recent Census, what is our city population?” city resident John Pohlman II said.
“Three thousand, two hundred, sixteen,” Parker said. “That is what the state website has us at. Three thousand, two hundred, sixteen.”
The city’s population was 3,414 at the 2010 census.
There were few comments from the audience during the hearing.
Questions were raised about when the changes being acted on at the meeting would take effect with spring election candidates allowed to begin circulating candidacy papers in December. Council members were concerned about possibly soliciting signatures from residents who now may or may not be within a candidate’s district.
The council approves the boundaries to forward to state officials for their review.
Even numbered aldermanic districts and the mayoral position will be elected in the Spring 2022 election next April.
“There are some people who would like to know what district they are representing and getting signatures,” Ald. Marty Reynolds said. “We have time. We are not taking papers out for a month or so.”
Every city, village, and town in Wisconsin are required to be divided into wards, whose boundaries and assigned number are intended to be as permanent as possible. Where possible and practicable, each ward is to consist of whole census blocks; be kept compact; observe the community of interest of existing neighborhoods and other settlements; be confined to a single municipality; and be only in one county supervisory board district. While wards do not have to be equal in population, wards are subject to population limits based on the size of the municipality.
In any city, village, or town in which the population is less than 10,000, each ward shall contain not less than 300 nor more than 1,000 inhabitants.
Pohlman noted the council’s action at the meeting might be taking a voter out of one district and placing them into another, changing who represents them on the city council.
“Do you plan on sending cards out to all the [city] residents as to what ward and aldermanic district they are in once the state finally gets its mind made up things are all OK? Some of them are changing,” Pohlman said. “We should do it. We are setting our wards. We are setting our aldermanic district. It is a local election.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.