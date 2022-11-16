Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast ballots in the Congressional midterm elections. Many races remained too close to call late into the night and early the next morning.
Voters were deciding the race for Wisconsin governor as well as other key state races for lt. governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, Assembly and Senate. At the federal level, voters were deciding contests for U.S. Senate and Congress.
Which party controls the US Senate was not called until later in the week. The fate of the US House remains up in the air.
Signs of a “red wave” of Republican strength did not materialize, as Democrats held on to several competitive Senate and governor seats across the nation.
The race for US Senate went to Republican incumbent Ron Johnson over Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes, 50.5%-49.5%.
The winner of the Wisconsin District 7 seat in Congress went to Republican incumbent Tom Tiffany over Democrat challenger Richard Ausman, 61.9%-38-1%.
The race for Wisconsin Attorney General went to Democrat incumbent Josh Kaul over Republican challenger Eric Toney, 50.7%-49.3%.
The race for Wisconsin Secretary of State went to Democrat incumbent Doug LaFollette over Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck, 48.3%-48.0%.
The race for Wisconsin Treasurer went to Republican John Leiber over Democrat Aaron Richardson, 49.6%-48.2%.
The race for the 87th District seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly went to Republican incumbent Jim Edming over Democrat challenger Elizabeth Riley, 69.5%-30.5%.
The race for the 29th District seat in the Wisconsin State Senate went to Republican Cory Tomczyk over Democrat challenger Bob Look, 62.5%-37.5%.
Republicans handily carried each race among Rusk County voters, winning by about 2-to-1 margins in the contested battles.
Uncontested county races also were also on the ballot with incumbent Republicans Sheriff Jeff Wallace and Circuit Court Clerk Lori Gorsegner winning easily.
