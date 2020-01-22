The Bruce school Board unanimously approved to postpone action on finalizing an operations referendum until the 2020-2021 school year.
The decision to have a $400,000 per year operations referendum will wait until school board members have had more time to discuss the need for a referendum. The school currently has one more year left in it’s current operations referendum.
With past referendums, District Administrator Pat Sturzl said, “the school has always put $300,000 into the building each year.” Improving and investing in the building to keep it in a maintainable level of operations is important to school administrators.
Sturzl said other schools have buildings falling apart due to not investing in their buildings that have in some cases resulted in asking for $3 million from taxpayers.
Focusing on priority projects and tackling them in phases so the school does not have to borrow money shows good financial responsibility according to school board member Dan Golat.
Before deciding on operations projects, school board members would like to have a contractor come to school to identify projects and costs before deciding if a referendum is needed.
Failing an operations referendum could mean the school is locked into a funding freeze for three years. Not passing an operations referendum could also mean $120 less funding per student.
School board members also discussed the new trimester schedule, implemented at the beginning of the year the new format has had a few hiccups with scheduling. Subjects which have only one teacher have had some challenges however, administrators are aware it will take a year to work out hiccups.
The longer, 60 minute class times have also allowed the school to offer more accredited courses which allow students to earn college credit.
In other news, running for the Bruce school board in the April election are Jodi Hopkins-Schweitzer, Andrew Anderson and Steve Golat. The election will be held April 7.
The next Bruce school board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10 at the Bruce School IMC.
