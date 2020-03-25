A convicted sex offender who has been identified as a person who may present a risk to re-offend was scheduled to be released this week in Ladysmith.
Kevin Knight, 34, was scheduled to be released on Tuesday, March 24, in the city, according to Police Chief Kevin Julien.
Knight is described as a black man with black balding hair and brown eyes. He is 5’-9” and 230 pounds.
He will be living at 402 W. Fritz Ave., Ladysmith.
In 2008, he was found guilty by a jury on two of three counts of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, as a repeater. He was sentenced to a total of 12 years in state prison followed by 18 years of extended supervision.
In 2014, three days after his trial counsel died, he filed for an appeal, alleging ineffective assistance of his trial counsel. He also alleged newly discovered evidence regarding one of the officers who investigated the allegations and testified against him.
The circuit court denied the hearing, concluding the motion did not raise facts that, if true, would rise to a constitutional dimension.
The state Appeals Court also denied the motion without a hearing, stating the defense challenged the evidence the officer found, not his credibility and the officer’s subsequent misconduct has nothing to do with his role in the investigation of Knight’s case.
A decision to notify the Ladysmith Community of Knight’s release was been made by members of a core team that review Special Sex Offender Bulletin Notifications forwarded by the Department of Corrections. Members of the Rusk County Core Team are comprised of local law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, crime victim service office, Department of Corrections, local Probation Agents and a Health and Human Services Representative.
Knight remains under the close supervision of local probation agents and will need to comply with standard sex offender rules, including cooperating with electronic monitoring. He is also required to follow specific and detailed rules prescribed by DOC including no alcohol, no illegal narcotics, not entering liquor establishments and no contact with unsupervised minors.
