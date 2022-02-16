The Ladysmith Lions Club presents the 10th annual Fun on the Frozen Flambeau on Sunday, Feb. 20. It will be held at the end of Leonhard Lane, south from U.S. 8 between Ladysmith and Tony.
The event is sponsored by Chilson Automotive of Cadott, Classic Auto of Bruce, Security Financial Bank and Airtec Power Sports.
Lions Club member Dick Moore said the organization wants to keep the event going. He noted this year marks the 10th anniversary.
“It is a good way to give back,” Moore said. “And we are giving away more money this year. So why wouldn’t people want to come out?”
Saturday will feature a companion event from 7-11 p.m. at the Tony Area Community Center, with doors opening at 6 p.m. There will be great variety music performed live by Royal Flush with plenty of family fun. Food and refreshments will be available with raffle drawings held.
Sunday will feature an ice fishing contest and Lotsa Cash Raffle. The grand prize is a $2,000 shopping spree at Ladysmith ACE Home Center.
Food and beverages will be available, and raffles will be held throughout the day.
A total of 101 cash prizes on the back of tickets will be given throughout the day.
There will be prizes given randomly for the first 50 fish registered with power augers, ice shacks, fish locators and more.
The Ladysmith Lions Club will serve food and refreshments throughout the day.
At 7 a.m., tickets go on sale at landings and on the ice.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be main raffle drawings from back of ticket and other raffle winners.
There will be winners in five fish categories of walleye, northern, perch, bluegill and crappie with the winning fish determined by a spin of the wheel.
The grand prize wheel spin category fish prizes will be $1,000 for the largest and $200 for second place. All other categories will receive $250 for largest and $50 for second, in each category.
From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., a youth fishing area will be available with the assistance of Wildlife Restoration Association. All youngsters under 16 years of age, present on the ice and in possession of a fishing ticket in their name will receive a free gift from the WRA.
From 2:30-3 p.m., there will be a drawing for a power ice auger. Bring your 2021 Lions Club Fishing Contest ticket to enter this free “Thank You For Coming Again” raffle. Remember to save this year’s ticket for next year’s drawing. Fish prize winners also will be announced during this time. Prizes will be awarded randomly to those registering fish 6 inches or larger.
Participants must have a signed ticket to collect any prize.
Tickets can be purchased from any WRA board member, Lions Club member or numerous other locations. For more information, call 715-403-0316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.