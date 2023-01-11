Tom Tiffany

Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) will host the following in-person listening sessions on Monday, Jan. 16, and Tuesday, Jan. 17. Tiffany will provide district residents with a legislative update and answer questions from constituents. 

A Rusk County session will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17. at Rusk County Community Library, 418 Corbett Ave. W, Ladysmith.

