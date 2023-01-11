Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) will host the following in-person listening sessions on Monday, Jan. 16, and Tuesday, Jan. 17. Tiffany will provide district residents with a legislative update and answer questions from constituents.
A Rusk County session will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17. at Rusk County Community Library, 418 Corbett Ave. W, Ladysmith.
“It’s important for me to hear directly from constituents across northern and western Wisconsin, and I welcome all Seventh District residents to my upcoming listening sessions,” Tiffany said. “As we begin a new Congress, I look forward to answering your questions and discussing my priorities for the 118th Congress.”
Listening sessions on Monday, Jan. 16, include:
Vilas County — Eagle River VFW Post 8637, 418 West Pine Street, Eagle River, 8:30-9:30 a.m.;
Florence County — Florence County Natural Resource Center, Enter the Lower Level at DMV, 5638 Forestry Drive, Florence, noon-1 p.m.; and
Forest County — Mole Lake Casino, The Gathering Room, 3084 State Highway 55, Crandon, 3-4 p.m.
Listening Sessions on Tuesday, Jan. 17, include:
Rusk County — Rusk County Community Library, 418 Corbett Avenue West, Ladysmith, 8:30-9:30 p.m.;
Polk County — Amery Community Center, 608 Harriman Avenue South, Amery, noon-1 p.m.;
Burnett County — Webster Community Center, 7421 Main Street West, Webster, 3-4 p.m.; and
Bayfield County — Cable Community Center, 13660 County Highway M, Cable, 6-7 p.m.
These listening sessions are open to all constituents in Wisconsin’s Seventh District.
Seventh District residents may also call Congressman Tiffany’s Wausau Office at (715) 298-9344 for additional information.
