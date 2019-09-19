Rescue workers from at least three area fire departments and medical responders were called to a grain bin accident at Sheldon Co-op Thursday afternoon.
The victim has yet to be identified by officials, but it has been confirmed the victim was a co-op employee.
The employee was working on a load of grain in a fullsize semi at the time of the incident before becoming trapped in the semi box.
LifeLink helicopter also responded.
Follow the Ladysmith News for more information on this developing story.
