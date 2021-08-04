Bruce School Board members held a committee meeting on Mondays, July 26, to discuss the school’s back to school plan.
At least 50 community members attended the meeting and provided input as to what they would like to see in the back to school plan this year.
Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl told the committee that the school is planning on returning as close to normal as possible. In speaking of the current environment of being in the pandemic, Sturzl said “things are ever changing, even at this point.”
School administrators are planning on using information from the State, CDC and Rusk County Public Health as guides for the upcoming school year.
Face masks will be optional in the upcoming school year; however if there is a state-wide mandate requiring masks, the school would be required to follow the mandate, according to Sturzl. If there is an emergency order requiring masks, Sturzl said at the conclusion of that order, the school would return to masks being optional.
In any COVID-19 case, close contacts will be determined and informed. The school will have a virtual learning option only for those students who are quarantined. At the end of the quarantine period, students will be expected to return to normal, face-to-face learning.
At this time Sturzl said the school is working with Rusk County Public Health to determine quarantine guidelines. Several parents voiced concern for wanting to know those guidelines prior to the start of the school year.
Throughout the 2020-2021 school year, the school had 53 active cases of COVID-19 and, according to Sturzl, there were minimal cases of transmission between individuals.
Parent Kyle Craemer requested that students and staff members who have been vaccinated not be given special privileges. Parent Candy Shrewsbury questioned whether or not vaccines will be made mandatory. She added that there is evidence that the vaccine does not prevent COVID-19 or it’s ability to spread.
Rusk County Public Health Representative Amanda Weinert said, “Public Health has to follow the statistics in the communicable diseases and by law we have to impose quarantine.” Weinert added that the Department of Public Instruction has not released guidance on quarantine standards for the upcoming school year.
Craemer expressed concern that many of the COVID-19 policies put unnecessary restrictions on the learning environment as well as the social and emotional health of young students. Craemer also questioned the efficacy of the vaccine that was approved for emergency use but has, in his words, taken over the world.
“I hope you consider these things outside of the official guidance,” said Craemer.
Sturzl said the school is working to return to as normal as possible of a school year. This year students will be able to socialize with other students in their grade levels, not just class.
Elementary School Principal Carrie Wessmann referred to the physical size and maturity level of fifth graders compared to first graders and that keeping those grades apart is also a safety issue, not just health.
Community member CJ Cordell compared the infectious rate of seasonal flu to that of COVID-19 and added that the flu has a higher sickness rate than COVID-19. Craemer said, “by the time all co-morbidities are considered, this is comparable to seasonal flu.”
Sturzl highlighted the district’s benefits that help to keep the spread of COVID-19 lower including the district’s sparcity and small rural community. These attributes could help the school return to normal sooner, according to Sturzl.
Parents will be allowed to bring their children into the school this upcoming school year. Christmas programs, the school play and other traditional activities are expected to return this year as well.
Community member Pam Kley voiced concern about the social and emotional health of students and said she wanted school board members to consider whether or not some of the strict COVID-19 policies were really in the best interest of children.
“Kids are being told to be afraid of this,” said Cramer speaking of the emotional damages to children having to deal with these issues.
Parent Morgan Robers asked, “Can we stand on our own and just worry about Bruce?” Robers said she would like to see the school board members and administration to take a stand, like several other school districts in the state, and side with the majority of parents in the school district would like to see COVID-19 restrictions dropped.
School board member Dan Kempen asked, “what if the majority isn’t here?”
Craemer said, “the majority of people say this has gone too far and as a district we need to take the fear away and stop controlling kids.”
Community member Mike Robers asked that parents and students be allowed to empower themselves by gathering information and to make a determination themselves.
The back to school plan will be discussed, finalized and approved in the Monday, Aug. 9 school board meeting.
