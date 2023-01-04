The Ladysmith Common Council voted unanimously, Monday, Dec. 12, to approve sidewalk projects for 2023. The list is part of routine maintenance done annually focusing on revolving quadrants of the city.
The work addresses trip hazards, deteriorating concrete and other similar issues.
“This is pretty much the worst of the worst,” Ald. Marty Reynolds said.
In addition to the usual replacement is new sidewalk along Port Arthur Road near Walmart, which will be funded through special assessments and revenue from the local Tax Incremental District.
The city budgets $26,500 each year for the work. Once approved, the work is put out for bids.
The quadrant of the city being focused on this year is to the southeast, roughly E. Worden Avenues and E. Fourth, Sixth and Eighth streets.
“We focus on different quadrants of the city every year,” Public Works Assistant Director Doug Parker said. “Port Arthur is in addition to our regular replacement.”
This list is in addition to sidewalk replacements associated with street improvement projects.
When the city orders replacement of all or portions of an existing sidewalk or orders installation of new sidewalk, the city shall cause such work to be completed and the city shall pay 25 percent of the cost of such work. The city shall assess the adjacent property owner for the remaining 75 percent of the cost of the work.
In a related move, the council unanimously approved exercising its “police powers” to issue special assessments to adjacent property owners to help finance the work. A hearing on the special assessments will be held at 5:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at city hall.
In other matters, the council:
— Voted unanimously to approve a $6,600 landfill monitoring contract with the engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson. The former landfill is north of Riverside Cemetery. The contract is for 1 year. Monitoring is required in perpetuity.
— Was told the remains at the Servants of Mary Cemetery near the group’s convent on Port Arthur Road have been exhumed and reinterred at the city-owned Riverside Cemetery. The Servants bought a large tract at Riverside Cemetery to get away from paying ongoing upkeep at its private cemetery. Headstones will be set next spring.
— Was told about Park Board functions including installing new LED lights at the pickleball and horseshoe pits at Memorial Park. New grills will be installed at park pavilions as the budget allows.
n Was told the city will apply for a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation vibrant space grant that has a Jan. 31, 2023 deadline. The city council will consider a resolution on the matter at a January meeting.
