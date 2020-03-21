Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has announced an IRS ruling that tax day for individuals and businesses is July 15, rather than April 15.
That ruling covers both 2019 tax returns and payments due as well as estimated tax payments.
A bill setting the new date is pending in Congress. By making the administrative ruling now, the Treasury Department provides certainty to taxpayers without waiting for Congress to act.
