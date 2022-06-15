The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0, Monday, May 23, to approve location of a solar panel array on top of the hill immediately east of Rusk County Community Library.
The proposal calls for 64 panels, each measuring 2 feet by 3 feet. They would stretch in two 60-foot rows across the hill, each about 10 feet wide. The panels are supported by 15 feet long posts driven 8 feet into the ground.
Estimates show the panels could reduce the library’s electrical bills from currently $600 monthly to $200 monthly. The panels are scheduled to be installed in September and online in October.
“We are hoping to get a third one eventually, but it won’t happen for a while,” said Rusk County Community Library Foundation President Jim Kurz said. “We think it is a good investment of our money.”
The Rusk County Community Library Foundation is separate from Friends of the Rusk County Community Library. The foundation gathered an endowment to help the library, helping in past years to fund a $10,000 security system through donations and other monetary gifts.
Kurz praised the recent improvements to the library roof and facade, stating repairs of this scale far exceed the foundation’s funds.
Most of the cost is in the initial investment in panels and connecting them to the library.
“We’ve grazed the bottom of the barrel, but I think we can do it. It is going to cost like $79,000 and $14,000 of that is going to come back in the form of a rebate from Focus on Energy,” Kurz said.
The foundation has a loan to cover the up-front costs.
“We are struggling a little bit for the last $6,000 but I am pretty sure we are going to get it,” Kurz said.
The bid was good through mid-June, according to Kurz.
“We thought it might help the library and it could be something we could afford to put solar panels on the side of the library and reduce the electrical bill,” Kurz said.
The foundation was recently gifted $16,000 and members began studying solar options.
The panels would be fixed at 33 degrees, not tracking the sun’s movement.
“I believe they will tilt them so everything comes out at 33 degrees at the sun,” Kurz said.
The panels are guaranteed for 25 years, according to Kurz.
“When they considered the payback they figure the cost of electricity is going to go up 3 percent each year. That is where they get the quick payback,” Kurz said.
Organizers had considered rooftop solar panels, but concerns were raised about them getting covered by snow. Not enough of the roof faces south to accommodate the panels.
“The library board was really pleased to see the roof repaired, and they couldn’t stand seeing nails put through the new roof,” Kurz said. “If you wanted any more than that, like we are doing now, we would have to go onto the ground anyway.”
Officials had considered a tracking panel system, but that option was more costly. The result would be less panels and concerns about it breaking down.
Panels are manufactured by VSUN, a solar module solution provider with headquarter located in Tokyo, Japan. It has a manufacturing base in Bac Giang province, Vietnam, and offices in San Jose, Calif.; Frankfurt Germany; Shanghai, China; and Bac Giang and Bac Ninh, both in Vietnam. VSUN’s global presence covers our customer needs globally.
Ald. John Pohlman asked if there will be space between the panels for a lawn mower.
Kurz did not think so. He added the panels will block the sun below and probably reduce vegetation growth.
Approval was granted pending Park Board approval.
The Park Board met last week, and granted its approval.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved special assessments for curb & gutter, water main and sanitary sewer installation on property fronting E. 10th Street from Park to Menasha avenues and Summit Avenue cul-de-sac.
— Voted 6-0 to refer to the council’s Personnel Committee to finalize a job description and determine how to pay for it.
— Voted unanimously to authorize emergency repair to the sprinkler system at Fritz Avenue Building III which serves as space recently leased to Rockwell. The city has been making repairs to the building, including loading dock improvements, noting Rockwell is a major employers in the area.
— Voted 6-0 to approve purchase of a Ricoh copier for city hall. The matter was delayed two weeks as the council was considering buying the equipment instead of leasing as had been originally proposed.
— Voted 6-0 to approve a $14,330 quote from Indianhead Glass to replace three exterior doors at the fire hall.
— Voted 6-0 to approve an $11,344 quote from Rhoad’s Heating to replace the fire hall boiler.
— Voted 6-0 to close Corbett Lake Folder #6 on aquatic plants and move it to Folder 29 maintenance.
— Voted 6-0 to seek bids for improvements at Centennial Park following a park board recommendation. The project could be funded with revenue generated by Tax Incremental District 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.