The Ladysmith Common Council announced during closed session at its Sept. 12 meeting, it has agreed to amend the offer by Northpointe Development to purchase the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue, extending the deadline to Dec. 31, 2022.
The council purchased the property from the Ladysmith School District in 2020 with a vision of transforming the building and grounds northwest of the intersection of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street into a site offering workforce housing, daycare, recreation and youth programs. The city gave the school district $1 along with a narrow strip of highway frontage land near the Ladysmith Middle & High School entrance in exchange for the parcel.
In March 2021, the council unanimously approved hiring Northpointe to redevelop the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue.
Based in Oshkosh, Northpointe Development owns and provides market-rate affordable and senior housing in the state and elsewhere. It works closely with municipalities to examine real estate development needs and turn them into opportunities for new construction, historic preservation, rural housing and senior living.
The city received inquiries from several developers in Wisconsin and one from Minnesota. Northpointe was the only developer with a qualifying response to the city’s request for proposals.
In June 2021, the council voted to sell the former elementary school to Northpointe for $1 in the ongoing effort to repurpose the property
Northpointe is proposing 33 rental units inside the school. In the lower level there would be nine units each with 1 bedroom, three units each with 2 bedrooms and one unit with 3 bedrooms. In the first level there would be 10 units each with 1 bedroom, eight units each with 2 bedrooms and two units each with 3 bedrooms.
A new single story townhome building north of the school building would feature seven units each with 3 bedrooms
The proposal also calls for a community center using the school’s gym and cafeteria spaces.
The city is looking to sell 3.25 acres of land that includes the school and adjacent playground area immediately north of the building. The site will be further defined by a Certified Survey Map prior to closing.
Another 1.24 acres of land immediately west of the school that includes a driveway and parking lot would remain under city ownership, but would be open for use by both the city and Northpointe.
As part of the sale agreement, Northpointe will obtain at its expense a Phase I Environmental Report and Phase II Environmental Report prior to closing. Northpointe will also obtain city approval and commitment to a $1.65 million Community Development Block Grant and an upfront Tax Increment District in an amount to fill the financial gap in the project. Both sources of financing are to be negotiated through a developer agreement. The developer also will obtain a $600,000 Affordable Housing Program Grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. It will also obtain a Part 1 from the State Historic Preservation Office allowing the project to qualify for Historic Tax Credits.
The former school did not qualify for historical grant funding sought to help with the development.
Last November, the city council voted to extend the purchase offer closing date from the original Dec. 31, 2021, closing date to May 1, 2022, for the former Lindoo Avenue elementary school as city leaders continue to seek funding resources.
The council later extended this offer to May 31, 2022.
Also in May 2022, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority awarded $23.3 million in federal and state housing tax credits statewide, while also placing many other applications including one from Ladysmith “on hold.” Ladysmith is requesting $800,000 from WHEDA for its adaptive reuse of Lindoo School Apartments to include 40 total units with 33 units for low income.
The entire property is bounded roughly by Corbett Avenue on the north, E. Sixth Street on the east; Lindoo Avenue on the south and E. Fourth Street on the west.
City officials have been notified that WHEDA informed Northpointe the company will be receiving the set aside of tax credits that they applied for.
“It still leaves a slight funding gap, but it gets us very close,” said City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr.
The city council had been scheduled this week to convene in closed session to sell or purchase property including the former school located at 624 E. Sixth Street S, but opted not to. Instead the matter was requested to be left on future council agendas for when it becomes necessary for consideration.
