The Ladysmith Common Council announced during closed session at its Sept. 12 meeting, it has agreed to amend the offer by Northpointe Development to purchase the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue, extending the deadline to Dec. 31, 2022.

The council purchased the property from the Ladysmith School District in 2020 with a vision of transforming the building and grounds northwest of the intersection of Lindoo Avenue and E. Sixth Street into a site offering workforce housing, daycare, recreation and youth programs. The city gave the school district $1 along with a narrow strip of highway frontage land near the Ladysmith Middle & High School entrance in exchange for the parcel.

