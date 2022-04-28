Two Ladysmith High School students signed on the dotted line last week, not to put their name on a test in the classroom but for an opportunity to learn as an apprentice for the construction firm building this area’s new hospital.
Michelle Gaddy and Ashton Gwiazda are on the path to success this year as part of the Boldt Company’s Youth Apprenticeship Program. Gaddy is in the program’s architectural drafting pathway. Gwiazda is in its construction pathway.
They signed on at Boldt Career Signing Day held Wednesday, April 20. They were joined by about 30 more high school students from Ladysmith, Flambeau and Lake Holcombe high schools that toured the construction site that day.
“We are really big into this program,” Boldt Construction Project Manager Eric Swanlund said.
With a main core of projects in the Midwest states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois, Boldt has expanded to offices in 15 locations and projects in 37 states including Oklahoma and California. its jobs include healthcare, industrial, manufacturing, energy, commercial and education.
“The sky is the limit for the kids that are coming up through high school to work in the trades or want to be in the office. All these market sectors you can work in, the opportunities are huge,” Swanlund said. “Especially right now out there in the market. If you want to work locally or you want to travel, it is all there at your fingertips.”
The decision to build a new Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith facility is supporting many families in this area during a nearly 2-year construction window, according to Swanlund.
Marshfield Clinic Health System, HGA Architects, The Boldt Company, Tweet Garot and Parsons Electric are part of the facility’s pre-construction team. A groundbreaking was last July on the $39 million facility on Port Arthur Road west of Wis. 27.
The 98,000 square foot facility will take about 14 months to complete.
The new clinic will fill the upper level with 38 exam rooms and a clinical lab.
The new critical access hospital will fill the lower level with 10 in-patient beds, two surgical suites, an integrated MRI suite, pharmacy and emergency department.
Facilities of this scope and scale require many workers in many fields with many specialties.
That is where Boldt Career Signing Day comes in, helping recruit the next generation of boilermakers, ironworkers, masons, carpenters, bricklayers, millwrights, teamsters and laborers.
Gaddy and Gwiazda, with an interest in the trades, eagerly donning construction hardhats before signing on the dotted line.
Gaddy, a high school junior, said she is happy for this opportunity. She has learned she enjoys working in the construction industry.
“I didn’t think I was going to like it this much, but it is nice to know that I do,” Gaddy said.
Gwiazda called the apprenticeship “a great opportunity.” He listed the numerous trades he has gotten to work in as the new medical center is going up, with plumbing his favorite so far.
“I have gotten to work with quite a few people through doing this,” Gwiazda said. “It has been great.”
A program was designed to integrate Gwiazda into each of the trades on a 2-week cycle learning plumbing, pipefitting, sheet metal, electrical, carpentry, drywall and finishers.
“We are really trying to design these programs to help students decide what trade they want to go into,” said Alex Steines, assistant project manager with The Boldt Company.
A program was also designed for Gaddy, who is interested in design work. Elements of her education focus on architecture and civil engineering.
We are introducing her to construction designs and submittals and drawing reviews,” Steines said. “She has been partaking in some of our scheduling meetings, seeing how we are interacting with all this information.”
Boldt leaders expressed strong support for Gaddy and Gwiazda and their contribution to the new medical center construction.
“I know both of them are enjoying their time here, and we are glad to have them,” Steines said.
Janelle Hudson, Boldt’s director of campus engagement workforce development, said the company offers many opportunities for young people to start at multiple sites across the nation. These include shops that focus on welding, painting, welding, painting, truck repairing, heavy equipment and shipping and receiving.
“Every operating group does have a yard, and so we hope to sprinkle in students into each one of them to get that first hands-on experience. Hopefully then they find their way into the trades or something else,” Hudson said.
The company also offers a college internship program with thousands of contracted trade union workers. A talent development program focuses on field engineer and project engineer fundamentals training.
“There is a huge opportunity,” Hudson said. “We need the whole team to be able to accomplish our projects.”
Similar Signing Days were held across the company’s locations. As students graduate high school, more students are rising up in the pipeline.
Parents were on hand to support their children signing up.
Gwiazda is already thinking of joining a union.
Gaddy is studying options at three different universities.
Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith Chief Operations Officer Jeff Euclide called the apprenticeships examples of community involvement.
“It is mentoring and growing our community,” Euclide said. “This is a great relationship for us.”
Ladysmith High School technical education teacher Brian Groothousen thanked Boldt for providing this sort of opportunity for area students.
“It is an awesome opportunity to be able to have high school students get out here on a commercial job site, gain experience, understand what it is like and be able to use it in a way that shapes their career pathways in the future,” Groothousen said.
One of the greatest rewards comes when mentors run into a former students on a job site in the future, according to Hudson.
“These two students chose to do this. We didn’t make them do this,” Hudson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.