The Rusk County Board met on Monday Jan. 23 to discuss several agenda items. Chief among them were plans to remodel and rebuild the Rusk County government buildings and jail site. An analysis of the property was conducted by Wold Architects and Engineers. The firm is headquartered out of St. Paul, MN. They are a national firm focused on public sector clients. Working with the ad hoc committee created by the County, Wold came up with two main plans to renovate the existing jail and county buildings. 

The first plan would be to fix the maintenance issues and to return facilities to ‘like new’ conditions. This would include fixing cosmetic issues, water filtration issues, bringing the fire suppression system up to date and ensuring the buildings are compliant with ADA standards. Buildings to be fixed in this plan include the animal shelter, the government center, jail and the highway and forestry departments. The total estimate for these repairs is $5,458,700 over four years.

