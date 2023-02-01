The Rusk County Board met on Monday Jan. 23 to discuss several agenda items. Chief among them were plans to remodel and rebuild the Rusk County government buildings and jail site. An analysis of the property was conducted by Wold Architects and Engineers. The firm is headquartered out of St. Paul, MN. They are a national firm focused on public sector clients. Working with the ad hoc committee created by the County, Wold came up with two main plans to renovate the existing jail and county buildings.
The first plan would be to fix the maintenance issues and to return facilities to ‘like new’ conditions. This would include fixing cosmetic issues, water filtration issues, bringing the fire suppression system up to date and ensuring the buildings are compliant with ADA standards. Buildings to be fixed in this plan include the animal shelter, the government center, jail and the highway and forestry departments. The total estimate for these repairs is $5,458,700 over four years.
As an alternative to only fixing the above issues, Wold came up with several plans that would include new additions. Together with the ad hoc committee, Wold narrowed down these plans to one that would best fit the budget constraints while meeting the most needs. This option includes creating a new jail addition onto the east and south side of the existing building and renovating the government center. Remodeling the highway department and building a new ambulance facility would occur in the future. An option to build a new sheriff’s impound garage was included. The total cost of the project, along with needed radio upgrades, is estimated at $28,400,00 to be spread over two years.
The addition Wold is proposing to the jail would increase its capacity from fifty one beds to seventy six. It would remedy the jail’s out of date linear supervision model and it’s inadequate separation of classifications, meaning no additional staff would need to be hired for the increase in inmates and beds.
Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann and Administrator Coordinator Ashely Heath presented a case for the addition to the jail. “If we don’t continue to make progress in fixing the issues we have with classification in our jail, we are going to be facing consequences.” Heath said in her address to the board.
These consequences would include costs of housing and transporting inmates out of county as the jail continues to lose beds. These costs are an estimated $312,000 annually. Alternately, the addition to the jail could bring in revenue in the form of housing inmates from other counties. Grassmann used nearby counties as examples for potential revenue. In 2022, Douglas County brought in $924,622 for housing other counties’ inmates. Barron County brought in $580,561.62.
After hearing the proposal, the board raised concerns of wanting to explore more options and expand on more ideas. The decision was made to postpone the issue until the next board meeting on Feb. 23.
Board member Phil Unterschuetz presented a resolution to ensure that all county board meetings are accessible to the public by virtual means. “There’s been a lot of public support for teleconferencing into board meetings.” Unterschuetz stated. “For transparency reasons it’s a really good idea. There’s no real reason to attempt to hold the public out.”
Public comments on this issue were given by Chrysa Ostenso, Erin Webster and Cheyenne Makowski, underlining a need for transparency and accessibility to meetings for people with disabilities and elder members of the public. Webster said in her comments, “In 2023 virtual access should be considered an essential service to allow all people access to the process of running our local government and all the decisions that are made.”
Members of the board raised concerns over training staff members in the use of the technology required to hold virtual meetings as well as how closed sessions would be dealt with. After discussion, the board voted to postpone the issue until the meeting on Feb. 23.
Other agenda items included the farmers’ market pavilion, a new employee wage scale and designation of funds for the American Rescue Plan Act for internal county projects. All items were approved by the board. Jerrad Macholl was appointed as the Rusk County Forest Administrator and Ashley Nelson was appointed as the Health and Human Services Director.
The next county board meeting will be held on Feb. 23 at 9 a.m.
