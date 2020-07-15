The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-1, Monday, to approve increasing ATV speeds on city streets to match posted speed limits for vehicle traffic.
The decision was among several at the July 13 meeting held after public hearings addressing ATV travel and nuisance property complaints that were received with members of the audience supporting support the changes and also questioning what, exactly, the city council was voting on.
Also at the meeting, the council approved measures reducing warnings to property owners while also giving the city greater power to address junk storage and snow removal complaints.
The council approved increasing the current 10 mph ATV speed in most parts of the city to match posted speed limits, which is predominantly 25 mph. The goal is to reduce traffic conflicts between faster vehicles and slower ATV travelers.
Hawkins Area Wheeler Klub President Bob Grunseth noted many areas of the county already have ATV speeds matching posted limits. He said a previous city council decision to increase ATV speeds to 25 mph only on the Brooklyn Bridge by Memorial Park to reduce traffic conflicts has been well received.
“Ten miles per hour obstructs traffic,” Grunseth said.
Ald. Bonnie Stoneberg, who taught ATV safety for years and voted against the proposal, questioned the proposal. She noted children can get an ATV certificate as young as 12 years old with no drivers license and no knowledge of traffic laws, allowing them to operate the vehicle in the presence of a responsible adult.
“They learn to ride on trails. They don’t learn to run on routes through the city,” Stoneberg said. “I think it is an irresponsible decision to raise ATV speed limits.”
Increasing ATV speeds was initially proposed by Police Chief Kevin Julien, mostly to reduce traffic conflicts. He said the proposal is not irresponsible.
“If they are traveling at the posted limits it is still safer than obstructing traffic,” Julien said.
The council also voted unanimously to change the city ordinance on junk storage, giving the city greater latitude to enter private property and dispose of items. The change calls for a $187 ticket for violators plus the associated cost of collecting and disposing of items by city personnel.
Audience members cited current violators in the city.
Julien told the council one property owner already has received two nuisance junk tickets and doesn’t seem to care how many tickets are being issued.
“Tickets to them are nothing. There is a lot of junk there to get moved,” Julien said about the property.
City resident Don Rubow said junk properties do not encourage retirees or young families to move into the city. He added the junk lowers surrounding property values and pose a danger to children playing in the area.
“What do we have to do to get something done?” Rubow said.
The council also voted unanimously to change the city ordinance on winter snow and ice, removing second and following warnings about clearing sidewalk. The change now allows the city to give property owners one warning for the entire winter season. After that there will be no warnings and the city will clear sidewalk at property owner expense.
Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner told the council the city does not patrol the community looking for unshoveled sidewalk, instead relying on reports from postal carriers, sanitation workers and police officers. He said eliminating followup snow and ice removal warnings will save on mailings time and other related costs.
“When that first snowfall comes and people don’t shovel their sidewalk or at vacant properties, we send a letter. Then if it doesn’t get shoveled after so many days we send in our crew to shovel it,” Gorsenger said. “We don’t send any more letters [after the first waning]. From then on we [already] sent you a warning to keep your sidewalk shoveled. If it is not shoveled after the next snowfall we are going to come in and shovel it and bill the property owner.”
Under city ordinance property owners have 24 hours to remove snow and ice after a storm. The process of sending warning letters had the potential of dragging out compliance as much as one week after each storm.
“I like to walk, but I haven’t been able to because the sidewalks aren’t being shoveled,” city resident Katherine Moreau said.
The council also voted unanimously to change the city ordinance on removing second and following warnings about lawn and grass length. The change mirrors the snow and ice removal changes allowing the city to give property owners one warning for the entire calendar year. Follow-up complaints will result in the city mowing and assessing charges to property owners.
The council voted 6-1 to approve repealing and recreating the city’s municipal well recharge area overlay district. The change is mostly boilerplate language required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.