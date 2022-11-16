An environmental and industrial services company is working on the Flambeau River, attempting to clean the waterway after a release of non-hazardous hydraulic fluid from the Dairyland Dam.
Dairyland Power Cooperative reported a discharge of turbine lubrication oil from the hydroelectric station at the Ladysmith Dam on Monday, Nov. 7. Dairyland Power initially estimated up to approximately 20 gallons of oil may have been discharged to the Flambeau River from the dam, located about 3 miles upstream from Ladysmith. More investigation determined the discharge to be 175 gallons.
“Dairyland Power immediately took steps to stop the discharge and made repairs,” said John Sager, backup regional spill coordinator for the Northern Region Remediation and Redevelopment Program at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
State DNR officials also are investigating why the initial discharge was under-reported and its impact on the environment and human health, according to DNR Hydrogeologist Jeff Paddock. He said a meeting is scheduled this week with environmental response firm staff to gather additional information.
“It is not uncommon for the amount that was spilled to go up as we investigate further,” We are still following up on why that [discharge] number increased. It sounds like they did another assessment and determined it was a higher amount of lubrication oil,” Paddock said.
Dairyland Power hired a spill response company, Bay West, to mobilize to the site and place booms and collect any oil discharged to the river, according to Sager. The firm was on-site doing clean-up for about a week.
“At this time we do not have a report from Bay West as to the amount of oil recovered,” Sager said.
The material is nonhazardous petroleum oil, Mobil DTE 26 Ultra, according to Katie Thomson, Strategic Communications Manager for Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Approximately 175 gallons of oil were released, according to Thomson, in a follow-up email after the initial Dairyland report. She added the incident has been reported to the state DNR.
The Mobil DTE Oil Named Series oils are high quality, rust- and oxidation-inhibited circulating lubricants. They are used widely in steam turbines and hydro turbines, as well as all other continuous circulation methods involving pumps, valves and ancillary equipment.
The material acts as a thin surface sheen in the water, more like gasoline than oil. As a result, it may seep under and around the booms being used for containment.
Law enforcement records show a complaint made on Sunday, Nov. 6, to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center of “gas coming down in the water past their house.”
The caller also reported to dispatch, “they can smell gas.”
A river resident who asked not to be identified, said, “When it was calmer out, the sheen was out from the shore about 5 or 6 feet.”
“The oil is already at Memorial Park,” the resident said. “My understanding is it is several hundred gallons of oil.”
A social media post on Nov. 7 by a river property owner stated, “we saw something that looked like a rainbow film [kind of] like when you mix gas and water.” The poster reported the incident to law enforcement and a conservation officer, “confirmed that a spill team and a dive team [were] going to inspect gate #2, to see if there was a leak.”
A conservation warden who was contacted reported to the dispatch center there was a similar call several days earlier, “and it was deemed algae from the flowage coming through the dam when it is open.”
It is not clear to state DNR officials how long the oil may have been releasing into the river.
“We are still following up on that also,” Paddock said. “We are still investigating that. We will need to follow up with that a little more”
Bay West is using yellow booms anchored to the shoreline or trees and pumps to push the oil into absorbent traps, according to Thomson. Bay West is responsible for proper disposal of the material, she added.
“Crews from Bay West will continue to remove remaining oil this week, and we will provide further updates on the effort as recovery progresses,” Thomson said.
Due to the low toxicity, volume released and volume of water flowing through the Flambeau River system, the petroleum sheen and any unrecovered turbine oil should readily degrade or disperse, according to Thomson. Due to these factors, there is minimal risk to the environment and human health, she added.
Cold temperatures may hinder natural disbursement.
DNR officials will decide if a larger clean up crew will be brought in.
A data sheet for the product states the material is not hazardous, according to regulatory guidelines with no significant physical or chemical hazards. However, high pressure injection under the skin may cause serious damage, and excessive exposure may result in eye, skin or respiratory irritation.
In case of a land spill, stop the leak if possible without risk. Recover by pumping or with suitable absorbent.
The data sheet also provides management instructions for a water spill that include stopping the leak if possible without a risk. Confine the spill immediately with booms. Warn other shipping. Remove from the surface by skimming or with suitable absorbents. Seek the advice of a specialist before using dispersants.
Water spill and land spill recommendations are based on the most likely spill scenario for this material. Geographic conditions, wind, temperature, (and in the case of a water spill) wave and current direction and speed may greatly influence the appropriate action to be taken. For this reason, local experts should be consulted.
The material is not considered hazardous under OSHA standards. It is not expected to be harmful to aquatic organisms.
The leak occurred on turbine #2, which was immediately taken out of service when the problem was discovered. The unit was isolated from the river.
“It will remain out of service until a root cause analysis has been completed and repairs have been made,” Thomson said.
Dairyland personnel will continue to meet and communicate with landowners throughout this process, according to Thomson.
“Dairyland takes this incident very seriously and is 100 percent committed to proper cleanup and mitigation,” Thomson said.
There have been no reports of fish kills or wildlife destruction, according to Paddock. “We’ve had a sheen on the water but we haven’t had any impacts on fish or wildlife to this point,” he said.
“They have placed booms on he surface to catch any of the oil and they have been doing a process to wash off any of the rocks that were impacted and any of the hard material impacted on the shoreline. They have been recovering that and disposing of properly,” Paddock said.
Dairyland Power had a similar discharge in the past, according to Paddock. He said in January 2021, the company reported a discharge of 10 gallons that was immediately recovered.
“It has happened in the past,” Paddock said. “They noticed it, I believe in one of their sumps.”
Paddock said it is not uncommon to get “releases in surface water,” whether that be from a boat, turbine or other source.
“We do get a lot of reports of impacts to surface water,” Paddock said.
A final report will help state DNR officials determine of more remediation is needed or if the case can be closed, according to Paddock.
Impacted residents are asked to direct questions to Katie Thomson in Corporate Communications at (608) 787-1323.
Dairyland Power has 45 days to report its findings and document its spill response and submit it to the state DNR.
