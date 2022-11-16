An environmental and industrial services company is working on the Flambeau River, attempting to clean the waterway after a release of non-hazardous hydraulic fluid from the Dairyland Dam.

Dairyland Power Cooperative reported a discharge of turbine lubrication oil from the hydroelectric station at the Ladysmith Dam on Monday, Nov. 7. Dairyland Power initially estimated up to approximately 20 gallons of oil may have been discharged to the Flambeau River from the dam, located about 3 miles upstream from Ladysmith. More investigation determined the discharge to be 175 gallons.

