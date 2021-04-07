The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the N4800 block of County B in Glen Flora for an ATV roll over crash with injuries, shortly after 8 p.m., Thursday, April 1.
According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s call log, a motorist was reported having seen a four-wheeler tip over in the ditch with an unresponsive man was found near the four-wheeler.
A medical helicopter and Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith were notified.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources at approximately 8:45 pm, a 44 year old male victim was operating an ATV southbound on County Highway B (Lawrence Township). The operator lost control of the ATV which resulted in a rollover crash. The operator was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Also responding to the scene were the DNR, Sheldon First Responders, Sheldon Fire Department and the Rusk County Ambulance.
At this time, the DNR is not releasing the name of the victim and further details are not being released.
