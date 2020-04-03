Rusk County Public Health received notification of its first confirmed case of COVID-19 this morning, Friday, April 3.
The person is currently isolating at home and will continue to do so based on guidelines from Wisconsin Department of Health Services, according to Rusk County Public Health Officer/Public Health Supervisor Dawn Brost. Rusk County Public Health has spoken with the individual and is actively working to identify contacts that the person may have had, she said.
"We will follow up with anyone who may have been exposed to provide appropriate guidance,"Brost said.
“There is no need for the public to panic,” Brost said. “We have been preparing for a case of COVID-19 in Rusk County and are taking the necessary steps to limit further spread.”
It is important that everyone works together to stop the spread of COVID-19. Please remember:
Stay home. Avoid social gatherings with anyone other than the people who live in their home (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, and individual visitors)
People should not be traveling except to go to the grocery store, the doctor, to pick up necessary items or go to and from work
It is important to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze
Avoid touching your face
If you get sick, please call before going in to the clinic or hospital
“Rusk County Public Health is ready to handle positive cases of COVID-19. We will continue to work with Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and our local partners to make sure our community remains safe and healthy,” Brost said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.