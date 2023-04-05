Voting booth

Voters went to the polls in the Wisconsin Spring Primary on Tuesday, making decisions that reshaped the ideology of the state supreme court, amended the state Constitution and shook up the Ladysmith Common Council. Other area races also faced upheaval, including the Flambeau School Board where three incumbents were ousted.

In the race for Wisconsin State Supreme Court, Dan Kelly faced Janet Protasiewicz to fill a pending vacancy. Kelly and Protasiewicz were seeking to succeed Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring. With 92 percent of votes counted, Protasiewicz had 55 percent of the vote and Kelly had conceded.

