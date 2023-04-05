Voters went to the polls in the Wisconsin Spring Primary on Tuesday, making decisions that reshaped the ideology of the state supreme court, amended the state Constitution and shook up the Ladysmith Common Council. Other area races also faced upheaval, including the Flambeau School Board where three incumbents were ousted.
In the race for Wisconsin State Supreme Court, Dan Kelly faced Janet Protasiewicz to fill a pending vacancy. Kelly and Protasiewicz were seeking to succeed Justice Patience Roggensack, who is retiring. With 92 percent of votes counted, Protasiewicz had 55 percent of the vote and Kelly had conceded.
With Kelly backed by conservatives and Protasiewicz backed by liberals, this race was generally outlined as a battle for the majority on the state’s highest court. While state supreme court elections are officially nonpartisan, the court is currently considered to have a 4-3 conservative majority. With the Protasiewicz victory, the majority now swings to the left.
The court is expected to rule on controversial cases in the coming years, like abortion and legislative boundary redistricting.
The Ladysmith Common Council will see a total makeover with four new aldermen elected based on early returns, but in two races totals are with just a few votes.
Based on preliminary results for city council:
In District 1, it is Richard Ostenso, 39, over Barb Popp, 36. Incumbent Mark Platteter did not seek re-election.
In District 3, it is challenger Gordon Pedersen, 43, over incumbent John Pohlman III, 41.
In District 5, it is Steven Weiss, 77, over John Kenyon, 58.
In District 7, it is John Hoover, 96. Incumbent Marty Reynolds did not seek re-election.
If the early returns hold, there will be four new alderman on a 7-member city council. It is not immdiately clear if the District 1 and District 3 totals are close enough to initiate automatic recounts.
About 44.4 percent of registered voters in the city cast ballots. State officials were projecting about 32-34 percent of voters would participate in the election.
In the race for three positions on the Ladysmith School Board it was incumbent Jennifer Pearson, 793, challenger Laurie Keeble, 734, and incumbent Jeff Wallin, 730, over incumbent Gerard Schueller, 665. These are Rusk County vote totals only.
In the race for three positions on the Flambeau School Board it was challengers Ted Alberson, 915, Linda Zimmer, 705, and Jemmifer Heath, 580, over incumbents Dan Kopacz, 421, Julie Hauser, 249, and Sara Taylor, 220, and write-in challenger Brian Beardsley, 6. These are Rusk County vote totals only.
In the race for three positions on the Bruce School Board incumbents Steve Golat, 731, Jodi Hopkins, 650, and Andy Anderson, 602, ran unopposed.
Village of Weyerhaeuser voters passed a local referendum, 48 YES, 22 NO, asking if the village board should pursue the purchase of the VFW building located at N3786 Fourth Street for a price not to exceed $2,500. The intent for the building would be used as a community center. The center would be available for rent for events much like the park is now.
Voters also found three statewide referendum questions on the ballot.
One seeks to authorize the state legislature to define serious harm in relation to the conditions a judge imposes on an accused person released before conviction. It reads: QUESTION 1: “Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?” With 92 percent of votes counted, this ballot measure won with 66.7 of the vote.
The second seeks to authorize judges to impose cash bail on an accused person of a violent crime based on circumstances, like the need to protect the community from serious harm and the probability the accused will not appear in court. It reads: QUESTION 2: “Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?” With 92 percent of votes counted, this ballot measure won with 67.7 of the vote.
A third referendum question on the subject of welfare is advisory in that it will not result in a new, changed, repealed or rejected law or constitutional amendment. Instead, it allows voters to voice their preference and allow the state legislature or local government to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented. It reads: QUESTION 3: “Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” With 92 percent of votes counted, this ballot measure won with 79.7 of the vote.
All vote totals are unofficial until certified by local boards of canvassers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.