The Rusk County Health Department Monday issued a travel advisory as the state tries to slow the spread of a coronavirus pandemic.
The Rusk County Public Health Officer has authority to set forth certain recommendations and directives to protect the health, welfare and safety of people and property in Rusk County, according to Health Officer Dawn Brost.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus in the United States and in Wisconsin, the Rusk County Public Health Officer has issued a Travel Advisory Order. This decision is consistent with the previous steps taken by Rusk County to control the spread of COVID-19 and the continued need to protect the health, welfare and safety of the people and property in Rusk County,” Brost said.
The Rusk County Public Health Officer’s travel advisory is summarized below:
1) Due to high community transmission of coronavirus in certain areas of the state, the Rusk County Public Health Officer recommends you stay in your permanent home and not travel to your seasonal or second home in Rusk County. Due to the very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit us now.
2) People who have seasonal homes in Rusk County are recommended to stay at your winter homes at this time. If you recently came from an area outside Rusk County, you are encouraged to self-quarantine for fourteen (14) days in order to stop potential community-to-community spread. If you decide to travel, please bring your own groceries and essentials as supplies in Rusk County are scarce at this time.
3) People must continue to comply with other applicable restrictions, such as the Wisconsin Governor’s various Executive Orders and the Illinois Governor’s “Stay at Home” Order issued to Illinois residents. Illinois’ “Stay at Home” Order effectively restricts Illinois residents from coming to their second or seasonal home in Rusk County.
4) Rusk County has a large population of older adults and vulnerable populations. These populations are at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is our priority to keep people in Rusk County healthy and safe.
5) Rusk County has already taken steps to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the Rusk County Board of Supervisors’ adoption of a COVID-19 Emergency Declaration.
“Please be aware that additional health and travel restrictions may be imposed in the future,” Brost said.
6) The COVID-19 pandemic is an ever-changing and very serious health situation, and Rusk County needs to be diligent in its response to establish restrictions that are particular to the needs of Rusk County’s residents.
