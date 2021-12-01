The statewide 9-day gun hunt ended Sunday with a sizable increase over last year in the antler deer harvest in Rusk County and a slight decrease in the antlerless deer harvest, based on preliminary data released this week, Tuesday. Overall, there was a 1.5 percent uptick in the total number of deer harvested this year over last year’s hunt.
Preliminary results for the county show 1,410 antlered and 1,432 antlerless deer have been harvested for a total of 2,842 deer taken. This shows a 9.0 percent increase in antlered harvest from 2020 and a 4.9 percent decrease in antlerless harvest from 2020. However, the 2021 9-day deer season harvest in comparison to the 5-year average is down for antlered and up for antlerless harvest.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 30, there have been 2,337 antlered and 1,962 antlerless deer harvested to date in Rusk County, including all seasons and weapon types and agricultural and nuisance damage thus far for a total of 4,299.
“Aside from having no snow for heightened visibility and tracking capabilities, the weather on opening day was excellent, with cool conditions and low to no wind,” said Emma Doden, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist for Rusk and Taylor counties. “Weather the rest of the 9-day season was generally favorable, with some periods of wind and light snow.”
Preliminary reports show statewide there are 1.5 percent less gun license sales not including sports or patron licenses compared to this time last year.
The 9-day gun season is not the end of deer season. There are still opportunities to harvest a deer during the upcoming muzzleloader season from Nov. 29-Dec. 8, the remaining archery/crossbow season through Jan. 9, 2022, or the statewide 4-day antlerless hunt from Dec. 9-12.
As of Nov. 30, there are still 215 public and 5,684 private antlerless harvest authorizations available in Rusk County. These can be purchased at the rate of one authorization per person per day until sold out or the hunting season ends.
A reminder to continue safe hunting practices and to register deer by 5 p.m. the day after recovery.
“Hunter registration of harvested deer is one of the largest annual wildlife surveys in the nation, and helps contribute to sound deer management,” Doden said.
There is a self-service CWD sampling submission kiosk and a carcass waste removal dumpster at the Ladysmith DNR Service Center, N4103 Hwy. 27 N.
Hunters wishing to European mount their deer can still have their deer tested for CWD by contacting Emma Doden (contact information found by searching “staff directory” at dnr.wi.gov).
Preliminary figures show that hunters registered 175,667 deer during the 2021 nine-day gun deer hunt, including 84,952 antlered and 90,715 antlerless deer. Since archery seasons opened Sept. 18, hunters have registered 270,046 deer statewide, showing the growing influence of earlier seasons on cumulative harvest.
Compared to 2020, the total firearm deer harvest was down 7.9 percent statewide, with buck harvest down 1.3 percent and antlerless harvest down 13.2 percent.
The Northern Forest management zone showed harvest increases from 2020 for both antlered and antlerless kills, while the other three zones showed declines in harvest. The Central Forest (-3.0 percent) and Central Farmland (-8.9 percent) had similar declines in total harvest from 2020 levels, while the Southern Farmland showed a larger decline in total harvest of 17.0 percent.
Adams County’s Central Farmland led the state with over nine deer registered per square mile. Vernon County led the Southern Farmland Zone with almost six deer registered per square mile. Oneida registered the most per square mile in the Northern Forest Zone at 4.5, and Eau Claire’s Central Forest registered almost 3.5 deer per square mile.
The DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement reports five firearm-involved injuries and one fatality for the entire 2021 nine-day gun deer season.
