The 7-day average of new coronavirus cases in the state fell to a new months-long low, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reporting an average 679 cases per day, down from 779 per day. This is the lowest average since the end of last July, seven months ago.
There was a net increase of 1,441 cases over the latest weekend since the Friday DHS report, the lowest cumulative increase over a weekend since July 26. The state doesn’t publish updates on weekends.
The positivity rate is below 5 percent for the first time since the end of last July. The DHS says 4.6 percent of all tests in the last week were positive for the COVID-19 virus. One month ago that was over 20 percent.
COVID-19 disease activity continues to wane with 29 of 72 counties in the state indicating only “high” case activity level between Feb. 9-22. One week prior, 71 counties in the state were reporting “high” activity and one “ critically high” activity between Feb. 2-15. One week before that 16 counties were reporting “high” and 56 counties were reporting “critically high” case activity levels.
“Booster and additional COVID-19 vaccine doses are crucial in the fight against this virus, especially as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the state,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This data will help us identify areas where we can improve our vaccine outreach efforts and ensure that Wisconsinites are staying up to date with their vaccinations, which provides the best protection against COVID-19.”
Since New Year’s, the entire state had reported “critically high” case activity levels.
This decline in disease activity continues to be accompanied by a sustained drop in covid-related hospitalizations across the state. As of Feb. 28, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 505 COVID-19 patients hospitalized around the state, which is 15 less in the last day and 184 in the last week. These totals include 88 in intensive care units, which is 4 less in the last day and 50 less in the last week.
As of Feb. 28 in the northwest region of the state, the WHA reported 42 COVID-19 patients hospitalized around the state, which is 1 less in the last day and 18 in the last week. These totals include 6 in intensive care units, which is 1 more in the last day and 2 less in the last week.
Rusk County continues to rank near the bottom in COVID-19 vaccinations with 43.1 percent of the total population receiving at least one dose, 41.2 percent completing the series and 22 percent getting the booster shot. This compares with state totals of 63.9 percent of the total population receiving at least one dose, 60.4 percent completing the series and 32.6 percent getting the booster shot.
Starting in March, Rusk County Public Health will post weekly COVID updates on Fridays instead of the current releases of Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last Friday it is relaxing its mask guidance for communities where hospitals aren’t under high strain. Under the new guidance, nearly 70 percent of the U.S. population lives in an area considered to be low or medium risk, and residents there are advised they can go indoors without masks.
The CDC recommends continued mask use in communities where serious cases of COVID-19 are straining the health system. The move to ease up on masking, federal officials say, reflects current conditions at this phase of the coronavirus pandemic, including widespread immunity through vaccination and prior infection as well as better access to testing and treatments.
The agency has changed course on masking several times during the pandemic. In May of last year, it announced guidance that fully vaccinated people could safely stop wearing masks indoors, only to reverse that advice two months later as the delta variant of the coronavirus surged and breakthrough cases rose.
At that point, the CDC said masking indoors was advised in parts of the U.S. with “substantial” or “high” spread of the virus, which it defined as 50 to 100, or 100 or more, respectively, new weekly cases per 100,000 people.
Though cases are rapidly declining in the country, currently around 95% of counties are still seeing those “substantial” or “high” levels of spread, according to the CDC’s older risk metrics, which were based primarily on new cases.
Under the CDC’s new metrics, which it’s calling “COVID-19 Community Levels” an area is deemed “high” risk if it has concerning levels of COVID-19 hospital admissions and hospital capacity taken up by COVID-19 patients.
About 38 percent of U.S. counties are in this new high-risk category, where mask-wearing is recommended, but these counties account for only 28 percent of the population.
