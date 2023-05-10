10 YEARS AGO (2013)
A frac sand mining firm that had been looking at building a transload facility west of Ladysmith was now exploring a rail site between Pieper and Norwegian roads within the village limits of Weyerhaeuser. Canadian Sand and Proppant expected to make a decision by the end of May.
Ladysmith water customers were facing a possible 48 percent increase in rates which would fund $4.39 million in nearly-completed improvements including a new well, treatment plant upgrades and connecting mains. The request was to come before the Wis. Public Service Commission for review.
The Rusk County Board approved a request from the Wildlife Restoration Assn. to work with that organization through the Environmental Challenge program to facilitate wildlife-related projects. The vote gave the county land conservationist and land conservation committee authority to work with the WRA.
The City of Ladysmith and Rusk County were studying formation of a joint commission to oversee public transit in the area. The Indianhead Community Action Agency had managed public transportation in the county for 42 years.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Rusk County recorded its first traffic fatality of the year, following a two-vehicle crash on County P near Rocky Ridge Road. A 17-year-old student died.
Flambeau High School was staging the musical “The Wizard of Oz.” Among the leads were Shane Halle as the Cowardly Lion, Nathan Ehlert as the Tin Man, Shannon Paul as Dorothy and Chase Biederman as the Scarecrow.
Conditions for spring spawning of sturgeon in the Thornapple River were ideal, and nearly 500 people came out to witness this amazing ritual of nature.
The Ladysmith Youth and Community Center recently underwent remodeling.
The Rusk County Nutrition Program was to mark its 20th anniversary with a pig roast.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
The Ladysmith City Council approved annexation of 5.33 acres north of Flambeau Avenue and 4 acres west of River Heights Villa.
The city council approved installation of stop signs at the College and Sabin avenue rail crossings until automatic flashing signals were installed.
Top students at Bruce High School were valedictorian Carla Block and salutatorian Ginger Adams.
Ladysmith High School students were finalists in the Seiko Youth Challenge.
Area guide “Smokey” Jandrt was inducted into the fishing hall of fame.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board unanimously rejected a plan to bus 7th and 8th graders from Hawkins to Ladysmith. A large delegation of Hawkins residents voiced their opinions at a board meeting moved to the high school auditorium.
The vacant principal’s position at Ladysmith High School was to be offered to assistant principal Don Rubow. As part of a cost-cutting measure the assistant principal’s position was not going to be filled.
The American Indian Studies Program at Mount Senario College enrolled 70 full-time and 100 part-time students.
Weyerhaeuser High School’s top students in the Class of 1983 were valedictorian Margaret Loda and salutatorian Willy Knipfer.
Joe Woelfinger assumed his position as Bruce Village President.
Clem and Rosemarie Roter were the new owners of Green Acres restaurant.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Lt. Col. Dan Doughty told the story about his imprisonment in North Vietnam at a meeting of the Western Wisconsin Press Club at Mount Senario College.
Lienus Maack, 61, former Weyerhaeuser science teacher, was killed when the plane he was piloting crashed shortly after taking off from the Rice Lake Airport.
A Holcombe man was convicted of mailing a loaded pistol from Ladysmith to Las Vegas with a $100 bill wrapped around the trigger.
About 400 were expected to participate in a bike ride sponsored by the Rusk County Youth Assn. for Retarded Children.
A nutrition program for elderly residents of Weyerhaeuser opened in the VFW Hall.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Ladysmith was to host a vocal and instrumental music festival involving 1,200 students. A parade to be held in conjunction with the event was to feature 15 marching bands.
Trail’s End Camp was the site of a weekend conservation program for 55 county 4-H youth.
Jerry Berg of Glen Flora was appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The Flambeau Bar, Cafe and Motel opened for business between Ladysmith and Tony on U.S. 8. The restaurant featured American and Mexican food.
Max Klotz, former owner of the Boston Lunch (the beanery) in Ladysmith, died.
King’s Cafe advertised a Mother’s Day turkey dinner with all the trimmings for $1.25. A dollar more would buy a T-bone steak dinner.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Rusk County sportsmen attending the annual fish and game hearing went on record in favor of a seven-day season on fork-horned bucks. At least 14 counties, including the seven best deer hunting counties in the state (all in the far north), were advocating a closed season for white-tails in 1953.
Wis. Telephone Co. offices were moving from the second floor to the first floor at 219 Miner Ave. W. in Ladysmith.
The Dairy Queen in Ladysmith was completed just 30 days after the first spadeful of earth was turned. Robert Hennerman was the local manager.
The Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce was attempting to organize a special train to go to a Milwaukee Braves game in the summer. The train would originate in Duluth and pick up fans along the route of The Laker passenger train as it proceeded to Waukesha and then to Milwaukee.
Charles Serley, who came to this county from Norway in 1879 and settled near what is now Exeland in 1882, celebrated his 92nd birthday. He homesteaded a farm in the Blue Hills in about 1891 and moved to a farm in the Town of Murry in 1911.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Ladysmith High School was to award diplomas to 62 seniors. The class was considerably smaller because so many had taken up war-related work.
Mayor Jim Buchholz set up three 8-hour shifts for the Ladysmith Police Dept. Chief Gus Marburger was to be on duty from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sam Johnson from 4 p.m. to midnight; and Martin Nelson from midnight to 8 a.m.
Thomas Gunderson, a highly respected resident, died. He came to Ladysmith in 1900 and made his home here until his 80th birthday. He was a charter member of Hope Lutheran Church.
“The Scarecrow Creeps” was the name of the senior play at Ingram-Glen Flora High School.
The ladies of the Civilian Defense Auxiliary were assisting with the work of promoting victory gardens within the City of Ladysmith.
Among the features at the Unique Theater were “Here We Go Again” starring Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy and “The Meanest Man in the World” starring Jack Benny, Priscilla Lane and Rochester.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
The prospects of operating the paper mill in Ladysmith seemed very bright as the Peavey Printing and Paper Co. neared completion of purchase of the mill from the Great Western Paper Co. The mill had been built by the Menasha Paper Co. in 1902 and had been idle since 1931.
The work of laying the concrete floor of the new (Brooklyn) bridge across the Flambeau River in Ladysmith was half done. The contract for wiring on the bridge was awarded to Charles Eisenbach who bid $699.95.
The first free moving picture shows sponsored by Ladysmith businessmen was scheduled at the Unique Theater.
The Soo Line was an important factor in the growth and prosperity of Ladysmith. The railroad employed 36 men and had an annual payroll of about $75,000. Four of the six limited passenger trains on the Soo Line in Wisconsin stopped in Ladysmith. As evidence of the improving business conditions the Soo Line switching crew went back on duty in the Ladysmith yards.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Work on the Hintz Bros. sawmill in Ladysmith on the north bank of the Flambeau River, west of the Flambeau Lumber Co. mill, was to be rushed and it was hoped it could be operational by June 1.
Christ Thompson sold his harness shop on W. Second Street to C.A. Thielke.
Two nights of snappy musical comedy were promised by the Fisco Follies, which had a cast of 18 coming to the stage of the Unique Theatre in Ladysmith.
The new six-inch drilled well in the Ladysmith Park (Memorial) was added to the city water system. With this addition the city had four dilled wells: one 18-inch, two 8-inch and one 6-inch plus a dug well eight feet in diameter and 48 feet deep, which was full of water within four feet of the top.
“The Milwaukee Journal” ran a feature photo of Louis and Walter Soule of Ladysmith with a display of hides obtained within a few miles of Ladysmith and sold to Goldsmith & Flunker. Included were 24 wildcats, 16 wolves, 2 coons, 12 mink and 1 bear.
The 3 p.m. Saturday matinee at the Unique Theater was Tom Mix in “Three Jumps Ahead.”
The Crandell garage received shipment of Gray automobiles.
E.F. Pies was excavating a basement under his tailor shop at the corner of Lake Avenue and First Street in Ladysmith (which would later house the Spot Cafe).
The Flambeau River Lumber Co. log drive reached Little Falls near Tony.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
The state reported that income tax was a success. No less than $1.3 million was collected during the first year the tax was in effect.
At the same time H.W. True was erecting a new theater (the Unique) he was enlarging the Fair Store north of it. The old Dimock drug store building was moved off the Unique Theater site to the corner of Lake Avenue and W. Second Street where it was to be encased in concrete.
The Menasha Paper Co. was paying $1.15 per cord of green wood and $1.40 peer cord of seasoned wood delivered to the mill in Ladysmith.
Louis and Victor Valiquette of Prentice accepted employment at the Thompson Mercantile Co. in Ladysmith.
One of the men at the sawmill in Hawkins caught a 3 pound, 20-inch trout in the creek at Hawkins. Trout had been planted in the creek the past five years.
The Ladysmith Candy Kitchen advertised ice cream made from pure Jersey cream for 25 cents per quart.
Numerous improvements were made to the interior of Tiffany’s Photographic Studio in Ladysmith.
E.M. Worden brought back a seven-passenger Buick from Eau Claire.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
Old soldiers met in Ladysmith to make plans for Memorial Day. Commander Reeves was elected chairman.
A benefit dance for the Ladysmith Band was successful with $154 raised. Dancing in Worden’s Hall continued until 2 a.m. or 3 a.m.
Catholics of Ladysmith were meeting in the old school building (which later housed the Flambeau Town Hall and Now Northern Illusions beauty salon) for religious services conducted by Father Wuchter of Tony.
Kindergarten, a new department of Ladysmith schools, opened with Miss Emma Beranek of Hillsboro in charge. About 50 students were enrolled.
The Marker & Lepley building, which stood opposite the Gerard Hotel, was purchased by Mr. Larson and moved to the south end of the Crye lot, where it was to be raised to two stories and veneered in brick.
Redhorse and suckers were being caught in the Flambeau River. The season for muskellunge and pike had not opened.
George Manley, Frank Manley and Frank Munroe took the Soo line limited to fish trout in the western part of Gates County.
The Hawkins depot was receiving a fresh coat of paint.
William Corbett of Bismarck, N.D., employed by the Soo Line was visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Corbett of Ladysmith.
The bowling alley which opened in Ladysmith was well patronized. The highest game so far was 219.
Pipes were extended from the Menasha Wooden Ware steam-operated waterworks pump to the papermill to make the safety of the two plants more assured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.