10 YEARS AGO (2013)
A $10,000 donation from the City of Ladysmith to tornado ravaged Norman, Okla., was generating a storm of controversy. The city delayed the payment after concerns were raised by local citizens.
Marshfield Clinic and Sacred Heart Hospital ended negotiations to buy the Rusk County Memorial Hospital. The former Rusk County Nursing Home became a private business.
Mardi Gras queen contestants included Lauretta Marie Beebe, Brooke Joy Kowalski, Kayla Lobermeier, Jolie Erin Miller, Rainee Rogers and Alyssa Schwaller.
Don and Kathryn Christianson were named grand marshals of the Blue Hills Festival parade.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
An adult and a juvenile were held on $300,000 cash bond for first degree homicide after a 37-year-old man was found dead by Sawyer County deputies responding to the scene of a reported fight at New Post.
Weyerhaeuser fireman Kevin Szozda, injured while helping with the 4th of July fireworks, was recovering and said he would be okay.
Among the Mardi Gras queen contestants introduced were Nicole Reisner, Tasha Vaughn, Tiffany Veness and Courtney Wiemer.
The Ladysmith Baptist Church, which was leveled by the 2002 tornado, received a check for $32,000 to be applied towards rebuilding. The money was collected by Baptist churches across the country.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield announced that it planned to add a medical helicopter for transporting critically ill patients. The helicopter would be available in this area for emergencies.
Northern state representatives questioned a proposed reduction in timber harvesting in federal forests.
Ed Gilewitz, Jr., of Ladysmith, who emigrated from Poland, wrote a book about his experiences in Europe during the Nazi occupation.
Charlotte Strickland was named queen of the Blue Hills Festival. Jennifer Hoeft was 1st princess.
Mardi Gras queen contestants included Jamie Carter, Jessica Lichty, Veronique Strop, Susan Becker, Tracy Englund, Jubilee Johnson, Angela Galetka and Anna Buslee.
An excursion train carrying 34 rail enthusiasts stopped in Ladysmith on an 8-day, 1,500 mile trip over the Wisconsin Central Ltd. Railroad in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Flambeau High School Principal John Andrews resigned his position.
Sherry Kuras was crowned 1983 Blue Hills Festival Queen. Runners-up were Suzi Meyer, Cathie Olson and Julie Kinnear.
The City of Ladysmith initiated a contract to provide 2,500 tons of refuse annually to Consumer Systems, Inc., which planned to build a waste to energy incinerator in Ladysmith.
Mardi Gras queen candidates included Lisa Rydlund, Kathy Morgan, Renae Kinnear, Beth Cooper, Darci Ploger, Michelle Wojcik, Desi Harmon and Becky Gudis.
Ron Charipar, M.D., joined the Marshfield Clinic-Ladysmith Center as an internist.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
The county board authorized appointment of a hospital board of trustees to oversee operation of the county hospital and nursing home. An administrator applicant had been interviewed.
Dutch elm disease apparently claimed 15 more elm trees in Ladysmith. The trees were ordered to be removed and the wood destroyed.
The Ladysmith Angels successfully defended their National Baseball Congress championship in Eau Claire and advanced to the state tournament.
Rhonda Talledge, Mount Senario College senior, had the lead role in “My Fair Lady,” the summer musical. David Willingham had the role of Professor Higgens and Brad Goffin was cast as Colonel Pickering.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Ladysmith City Council voted not to allow the Mardi Gras parade to proceed across the Booklyn Bridge to Memorial Park. The state highway department indicated in a letter to the city that the city would have to have a special insurance policy and provide an alternate route if it used the bridge.
Mardi Gras queen candidates were Janice Sweeney of Weyerhaeuser, Carolyn Quimet of Cornell, Sally Fairman of Bruce, Dorothy Gass of Hawkins, Marla Mincoff of Flambeau, Linda Goucher of Winter, Tracy Carlson of Ladysmith, Loreen Yager of Holcombe and Bonnie Jacques of Servite High School.
Frank Kesan, 56, Rusk County farmer, was killed when he apparently fell off a tractor and was run over by the hay baler it was pulling.
Showing at the Miner Theatre was Connie Frances in “Follow the Boys.”
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
The Ladysmith School District proposed a tax levy of $142,885, the largest in the district’s history. One reason for the increase was $16,250 earmarked for renovation of the Brooklyn School.
Wis. Atty. General Vernon Thompson was to crown the 1953 Northland Mardi Gras Queen at the coronation ball July 17.
A woman injured in an accident at a Soo Line grade crossing in Ladysmith was awarded $8,000.
Donald Lent of Superior was to be the new commercial teacher next term at Ladysmith High School. He had taught at Tony the past three years.
“Bwana Devil,” the world’s first feature length 3-D picture was coming to the Bruce Theater.
The South Lawrence Mennonite Church south of Ingram was dedicated.
The National Food Store advertised rib steaks for 59 cents a pound, round or sirloin steaks for 69 cents a pound and T-bone or porterhouse steaks for 89 cents a pound.
Additional Mardi Gras queen candidates introduced were Sandra Anderson of Ladysmith, Elynda Nelson of Tony and Esther Schreiber of Ladysmith.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Lush pastures and expanding dairy herds contributed to a record milk flow at the Milk Producers Cooperative Assn. plants. The peak was 650,000 pounds of milk handled on one day at the Ladysmith, Prentice and Stanley plants and the Sand Lake Creamery. The co-op was forced to dump thousands of gallons of skim milk and buttermilk into the sewer because it did not have the capacity to handle it. Ground was broken for an addition to the Ladysmith plant.
Ladysmith Mayor Jim Buchholz was working to have a bath house built at the Memorial Park beach to take the place of tents which had been used for years by bathers.
The O.B. Ellingboe Furniture and Funeral Service held an open house on Lake Avenue W. in Ladysmith. The building had been used as a residence since 1910.
“Bud” Lowell, Ladysmith young man, was believed to be aboard the cruiser Helena, which was sunk by the Japanese in the Solomon Islands. Lowell had been aboard the Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor and escaped the sinking ship by jumping off and swimming to shore.
Word of the death of Father James Murphy of Chippewa Falls was received. As a young man he taught children at Warner, now Ladysmith. Among his pupils was Robert Fritz (born in 1885) who remembered being taught by Murphy when he was about 8 years old.
Herman Schliep of Ladysmith, well-known mechanic, was putting his skills to work in New Guinea, helping keep the army’s mechanical division running.
Among the films at the Unique Theater were “Tarzan Triumphs,” starring Johnnie Weissmuller; “You’ve Got Me Covered,” starring Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour; and “Prelude to War,” Uncle Sam’s own movie.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
CCC Camp No. 1694, established by the federal government in the Town of Murry, was settling down to routine camp life after bustling for 10 days. Capt. T.J. Betts announced that the camp, home to 200 young men, was to be moved a mile southeast of its present site to what is commonly known as “the meadows” up the Weirgor River from Meadow Dam, an old logging dam. The new site provided better water supply and was accessible by good roads.
Plans were taking shape for the July 15 dedication of the new Brooklyn Bridge in Ladysmith. Events included a parade, queen contest, log rolling competition, speed boats, canoe races and baseball. The queen was to be selected by popular vote with ballots counted daily. The voting was to end July 12.
The Stokely canning plant in Ladysmith expected to use 3,500,000 No. 2 cans this season. The cans arrived 90,000 to a railroad car, and 15 cars had been unloaded this season.
Letter postage for local deliveries in Ladysmith was reduced to 2 cents. Letters passing through more than one post office required a 3 cent stamp.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
The doughboy statue in Memorial Park was dedicated in an impressive ceremony conducted by the Service Star Legion. Mrs. John Hampton, president of the War Mothers, presided. Mrs. Ethel McCorrison was chairman of the memorial committee.
Charles Schreiber and Alice Rasmussen were married at the Rusk County Fairgrounds in Ladysmith as part of a 4th of July celebration. After the knot was tied, the couple rode around the the track in a wagon pulled by two mules and driven by “Pa and Willie.”
E.L.Tilton of Milwaukee purchased the Amacoy Lake Beach Resort.
D.L. Fults was selling Velie automobiles in Ladysmith.
Joe Haasl was to hold a dance in his fine new barn 2.5 miles east of Ladysmith on the north Tony Road. Leville’s Orchestra was to furnish the music.
R.J.Clark Auto Co. installed a new free air and water service station in front of their garage on Worden Avenue in Ladysmith.
Mr. and Mrs. L.L. Soule of Minneapolis stopped for a short time in Ladysmith. They were spending the summer camping at various spots while traveling in a Reo Speed Wagon.
Ladysmith had a grand 4th of July celebration. The one disappointment was that the aeroplane didn’t arrive as scheduled. While flying near Ladysmith the pilot thought he was at Flambeau and continued east, heading towards Prentice. He flew as far back as Hawkins to get directions. While taking off from a road there a tire on his plane was punctured and the plane swung sideways and was damaged.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
The tax levy sought to run Ladysmith schools next year was $14,000. The school account at the present time was $250 overdrawn. The schools employed 22 teachers plus a principal and were overcrowded. There was no room to put three grades.
The health inspector notified city merchants that fruits and other foods would have to be screened from flies.
The Soo Line was building a cement walk from the corner of Worden Avenue and First Street to the corner by the training school grounds.
There were no fatalities from the 4th of July fireworks, but youth in Bruce and Sheldon lost fingers from explosions.
Washburn and Bayfield were to ship 100 rail cars of berries this season.
T.F. Armstrong bought J.O. Sinclair’s Imperial touring car.
McGill’s in Ladysmith was selling ice cream for 25 cents a quart.
The brickwork commenced on the Kinyon & Scott hitching barn on the corner of First Street and Lake Avenue. (It later became the Ford dealership and was razed after being damaged by the 2002 tornado.)
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
John Lindoo’s new residence on the south side of Ladysmith was nearing completion He also was having a barn built near the home.
F.J. Putnam moved his family into their home on W. River Street (now Lake Avenue).
A survey crew of 15-20 men laying out the new Omaha Railroad line north of Holcombe had reached Deer Tail Creek, their camp being located where the Gates Road (now Wis. 27) crossed the creek. It was hoped that the work would begin this summer and the line would be completed by fall. (The rail line was never built.)
A lively 8-pound boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Corbett on July 3, which happened to be the 63rd birthday of his grandfather, Ladysmith pioneer Robert Corbett.
The log rolling contest was one of the most interesting features of Ladysmith’s 4th of July celebration. Jim Keely and his half brother, Alex Park, mounted the same log in water 22 feet deep. More than a hundred people watched the contest. Alex got the best of his brother. A quarter mile long horse race was staged on Birch Street (the present Worden Avenue).
A.G. Beebe of Bruce had picked and marketed 3,000 quarts of strawberries this season and he estimated the season’s output at 6,000 quarts.
The businessmen on the north side of Hemlock Street (the present Miner Avenue) in Ladysmith challenged their counterparts on the south side to a ball game. Playing on the north side’s team were Dr. Blake, A.P Blonde, C.E. Burkie, C.K. Gerard, F.W. Munroe, B.F. Steltzman, G.M. Welpton and B.J. Welpton. Playing on the other team were Dr. Ross, P.H. Nelson, Jas. Holland, Steve Corbett, Theo. Wolf, E.M. Worden, Tom Comstock and G.A. Pearson.
