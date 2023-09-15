Sept. 16
WALK FOR LIFE —There will be a Walk for Life at the Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept 16 at 9 a.m.
Sept. 16 – 17
BARRON SPOTLIGHTERS —The Barron Spotlighters theater group will be holding auditions for their 2023-2024 season shows. Auditions will be held at the Barron Area Community Center on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 17
HISTORICAL MUSEUM — The Rusk County Historical Museum exhibit buildings located on the Fairgrounds will be open Sunday Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during 4-H Green and White Day. Curator Jim Woelfer will be showcasing his classic postcard collection of Ladysmith and other Rusk County towns and villages dating from 1900 into the 21st century.
Sept. 20
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Bruce Area Library.
LEGO CLUB — Will be held at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Bruce Area Library.
Sept. 21
HISTORICAL SOCIETY — The Rusk County Historical Society Board will meet from 4 – 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the museum on the Rusk County Fairgrounds. The public is welcome to attend. Plans will be completed for Leaf it to Rusk and for the annual Indigenous Peoples Day Remembrance.
Sept. 22
STORYTIME — Will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22, at Bruce Area Library featuring Tigger’s Treasure by Guy Davis and developing motor skills while reciting nursery rhymes.
MUSIC JAM — Will be held from 6-8:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22, in the lower level of the Rusk County Community Library. Bluegrass, country and gospel music will be played. Bring your instrument to join in or come to listen to good old-time music.
Sept. 25
BOOK CLUB — Will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 25, at Bruce Area Library discussing Evicted: Povery and Profit in the American City by Matthew Desmond.
MONDAY FELLOWSHIP MEAL — Will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 25, at Nathanial Lutheran Church in Bruce. For all who enjoy food and friendship.
Sept. 27
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Bruce Area Library.
Sept. 28
MANNA MEAL — Available for the nutritional needs of all, be it food or fellowship. The meal is being served by the Congregational Church of Christ at the Lutheran Church in Ladysmith from 5 to 6 p.m.
Sept. 29
STORYTIME — Will be held at 120:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 29 at Bruce Area Library featuring Embrace with the books, Wilma Jean the Worry Machine by Julia Cook and The Shiny Bee Who Felt Out of Place by Natalie Meraki.
Sept. 30
HOMESTEADING — Rusk County Historical Museum on the Fairgrounds presents “Homesteading, Then and Now”. Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. in the Farm and Logging Bldg. Four farmers will converse about their grandparents’ homesteads. At 1:30 p.m. in the Gates County Courthouse, Mike Haasl will converse about modern day homesteading, permaculture, and linkages between the two types of homesteading.
COOKING DEMO — There will be a free and fun cooking demonstration with renowned chef and author Peter Kwong. Located in the lower level of the Rusk County Library on Sept. 30th at 11 a.m.
ART SHOW — Rusk Area Arts Alliance will hold its Leaf It To Rusk Art Show from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, in the Security Financial Bank Community Room, 200 Miner Ave. W, Ladysmith. Vote for the Viewers Choice Award to win a $25 gift certificate to Toad House. Free Cider and Cookies.
Ongoing Events
AL-ANON — The Ladysmith Al-Anon Family Group meeting will be held every Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. The primary purpose of the group is to support the friends and families of alcoholics.
AWANA CLUB — Every Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting Sept. 6, 2023 through May 1, 2024 at the Northland Bible Church in Ladysmith. For bible learning, awards, games and treats. For ages three years through high school.
BOOKTIQUE — The Booktique, in the lower level of the Rusk County Community Library will add new open hours. The new hours are on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Booktique currently also has open hours on Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Booktique is run by members of the Friends of the Library. They are always looking for new members who are interested in raising funds for the library and in helping to decide how the funds will be spent. Please contact Ruth Meszaros (715-415-4096) for more information.
COMMUNITY SINGERS — The Community Singers meets every Monday, from 6:15-8 p.m. with ita first rehearsal Monday, Sept. 11, at North Cedar Academy (formerly Mt. Senario College), 1500 Port Arthur Rd., Ladysmith. Park on the East side of the school, the new hospital side.
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-532-6576 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
THE BRUCE MUSEUM will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through September. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the history of Bruce’s barbershop and the barbering profession. In addition, the museum will also have an exhibit from Andrea Newman, who recently spent several months working in Antarctica.
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
THE BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment up to two hours to research at the Resource Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The group meets every second Monday of each month at the Barron Senior Center.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please stop in at the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how you can help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and from 10-10:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. Any questions or need assistance call 715-868-3565.
PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP — A Parkinson’s/Lewy Body Dementia support group will meet on the second Tuesday of each month starting June 13 at the Marshfield Medical center conference room at 1200 Port Arthur Road in Ladysmith. The group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. No registration required and there is no cost to attend. Call Trisha Witham at 715-532-2176 or email trisha.witham@co.barron.wi.us or marysuetimmerman@yahoo.com for more information.
