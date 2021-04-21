Construction will begin this summer on a new Marshfield Clinic Medical Center in Ladysmith. Officials are still in the design phase of the building, and they currently do not have an exact date to break ground.
The medical center will consist of a full service hospital and medical offices that house physician’s offices in a full range of specialties. MMC-Ladysmith will continue to conveniently offer care for the community in one location with a hospital, rehab therapy, imaging, surgical services, Ladysmith Center and all other current services moving to the new location.
The health system is offering the city $680,000 for 11 acres of land along the south side of Port Arthur Road west of Wis. 27 and Walmart. Health system officials have until the end of June to close on a property purchase from when papers were signed on Jan. 29.
Officials hope to break ground this summer and open the new facility in the first quarter of 2023. This is slightly later than the original opening date by the end of 2022.
Leadership team and managers continue to work with a design company towards finalizing plans for the new medical facility. They have viewed initial plans, 3D renderings and mock-up rooms.
“Each of these steps continue to help our team get closer to a finalized design,” said Marshfield Clinic spokesperson Rebecca Pehlke.
In May 2019, the city reached a preliminary agreement that would allow the healthcare system to purchase the former Mount Senario College athletic fields located along the south side of Port Arthur Road. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials granted the health system an extension on the option to purchase.
In real estate, an offer to purchase is a document that sets out the basic proposed terms and conditions between the buyer and the seller. Once the offer is signed by both parties, and the contained contingencies are met, it then becomes a legally binding agreement.
Several design aspects remain at the forefront as officials consider layout for and other aspects of the new campus.
Quality and Safety First
Patient safety is a top priority for Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith operations.
“In fact, this is a key strategic imperative of our health system,” Pehlke said. “Throughout the planning and design process, ensuring top quality of care and safety for our patients, staff and the community have been in the forefront.”
This includes larger aspects such as easy patient accessibility into the facility, but it also includes more detailed items such as placement of equipment and outlets.
Optimal Patient Experience
The natural beauty of Rusk County will play a key role in the design of the campus, as it is located along the Flambeau River shoreline.
“Our residents embrace the outdoors and all it has to offer,” Pehlke said. “This landscape will be reflected in the design throughout the facility.”
Flambeau River views will be utilized to create a soothing and healing spaces for patients.
Design aspects such as the ease of patients traveling through the facility were considered when determining where different departments are located throughout the building.
Community spaces will offer spaces for the community to host events, when it is safe to do so.
“Initial plans have been shared with the Community Advisory Board for feedback and recommendations as the community’s perspective is of utmost importance to us,” Pehlke said.
Increased efficiencies
While laying out plans for the future medical center, increased efficiencies are also being taken into consideration.
Discussions were initially had around where departments should be placed in the floor plan. Their locations can impact the speed of care and can also impact the overall patient experience at the facility.
Managers are taking time to closely look at drawings and room mock-ups of their departments.
“Something small like the placement of a sink can improve efficiencies for medical staff while they are taking care of patients. Each of these aspects are being taken into consideration as plans are drawn up,” Pehlke said.
Leadership team participates
Cindy Molstad, RN, Nurse Manager for the MMC-Ladysmith Surgical Services Department, called the design company “wonderful to work with.”
“We were able to calculate all of the needed space from the existing building, including improvements, to guarantee efficiency and quality of care. An interdisciplinary approach was implemented from the beginning and it has been a positive experience throughout,” Molstad said.
Robin Winiarczyk, RN, Administrative Director of Patient Care Services and Quality at MMC-Ladysmith, believes the new facility will continue to provide quality health care services for the local communities.
“In the process of building a new facility, we have been able to take a look at ways in which we can increase efficiencies and improve overall patient experience in ways that were challenging in our current facility,” Winiarczyk said.
Molstad noted the mission of Marshfield Clinic Health System is to enrich lives by providing accessible, affordable and compassionate health care to the community. The new facility was designed with patient centered care and innovation as top priorities, she added.
“Our goal during planning of the Surgical Services Department is to deliver excellent care to our surgical patients and their families, so that they experience a positive recovery and get back to the activities they enjoy,” Molstad said.
Molstad was born and raised in Ladysmith. She has been a nurse here for 36 years, and is “beyond excited” to be a part of the planning process for this new facility.
“It’s great to see such a huge investment into the community I’ve been a part of my entire life. The increased efficiency and improved overall patient experience will have an immeasurable positive effect on our community, and I look forward to seeing its impact in the years to come,” Molstad said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.