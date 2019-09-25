A high school welding program’s generous and thoughtful contributions to its community helped it take first place in the Channellock Trade School Trade-Up competition.
The competition challenges students to create a one-of-a-kind video showcasing their team’s technical skills in action. Videos are judged based on creativity, passion for their respective trade and impact made on their community with the help of Channellock tools.
Teams are made up of students in auto, plumbing, welding, electrical or HVAC trades.
The school’s welding program was chosen for its unique video highlighting its welding program and the improvements and contributions it has made to its city. Those include silhouettes for its city veterans memorial, railings for city parks, downtown bike racks, and repairing burned out grills in city parks. Students in the program also have created numerous sign art pieces and metal frame tables they’ve donated to community organizations for charity auctions.
Channellock presented first-place to Ladysmith High School, which received a prize of $5,000 cash, new tools for students and their classroom, and a Channellock classroom makeover complete with the company’s signature blue color and fathead tool decals on school walls.
“We believe in educating the future of our skilled workforce in America,” said Jon DeArment, president and chief operating officer of Channellock. “Trade School Trade-Up was created to give students in trade schools an opportunity to showcase their abilities and demonstrate the value of career and technical education. Channellock is dedicated to helping close the national skills gap by equipping the future tradesmen and women of America with tools for success. We hope this program inspires trade school students to give back to their communities and be proud of their craft.”
Channellock, Inc. is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including iconic, American-made Channellock Tongue & Groove pliers, which can be found in quality retailers around the world. Founded as a blacksmith shop by George B. DeArment in 1886, the company based in Meadville, Pa. is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation. It employs more than 300 workers.
Channellock selected the top three submissions and released them for social media voting. Once all the votes were in, Ladysmith High School was awarded first-place after receiving the most social media likes for their video submission.
Ladysmith High School welding teacher Kyle Jeffress admits when the social media competition started he didn’t think the local school stood a chance. Not because the other entries were better, but because the other schools they were up against were in heavily populated areas that simply outnumbered Ladysmith.
The Ladysmith video jumped into the lead on the first day of the competition and stayed there throughout.
“These other places may have more people, but we have more people who actually care. Our small community took over the competition and sent us all the way to the finish line,” Jeffress said. “While the competition started with what have we done for the community it ended with what our community did for us.”
The investment Channellock is making in the school’s students and welding program will have a huge impact not only now, but for years to come.
“The extra resources will allow us to take our program and our projects to the next level. This will go a long way for our students as we do our best to make them college and career-ready. The return on investment will be so significant that it is impossible to measure,” Jeffress said.
Ladysmith won the competition even though it was going up against schools from bigger municipalities. Second place went to Norwalk High School, Norwalk, Calif., which received a $2,500 cash prize and Channellock tools for team members and their classroom.
Third place went to Great Oaks Career Campuses, Laurel Oaks Campus, Wilmington, Ohio, which received a $1,000 cash prize, and Channellock tools for team members and their classroom.
This is the second year of the Trade School Trade-Up competition, originally introduced in June of 2018 at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, a showcase of career and technical education students. The 2018 winner, Worchester Tech High School, received a welding department classroom makeover.
Ryan DeArment, vice president of sales and marketing at Channellock, presented the winning prize at the school on Monday. DeArment called Millennials the largest generation entering its prime major purchasing stages of life, 20 percent larger than Generation X before them and 15 percent more than baby boomers before that. He said this means an increased demand for tools and tradesmen over the next two decades because the average age now in the trades is 56 years old.
By 2020 there will be a need for 10 million new tradesmen entering the workforce, according to DeArment.
“While we can’t go out and refurbish every lab, every classroom and every school in the country we can identify the schools that are making great efforts to improve their communities with the mindset of the old blacksmith traditions,” DeArment said. “I think the social media community out there did a great job of identifying a worthy lab,” DeArment said.
Jeffress hopes to double the impact of the Channellock award and seek a matching donation from the community. That effort to raise another $5,000 locally this school year is already well underway.
“I am very confident we will reach that goal,” Jeffress said.
The Rusk County Community Foundation Give365 has already donated $1,000. Rusk County residents Arian and Arlene Knops offered $250. Ladysmith Mayor contributed $500.
“The tech ed lab has done an awesome job preparing today’s students for entering the workforce and more importantly it has taught them the value for giving back to the community,” Christiansons said. “How impressive is it that such a small community like this can come out on top in a national competition. I think it is just incredible.”
After the presentations, the student body was allowed to tour the tech ed department and see the new Channellock makeover and equipment.
Tech education students are grateful for the education they are receiving, the community’s support and the makeover from Channellock.
High school junior Eli Mendiola called the result great. “We get a new shop and new tools. It is another thing we can say we did for our school,” he said.
High school junior Colin Dicus believes the shop upgrade has been amazing. “It feels more open and welcoming, and there are better tools for us to use,” he said.
High school sophomore Ashton Gwiazda said the makeover has left the lab much better looking, including a U.S. flag newly painted on the garage door.
“It looks really nice,” Gwiazda said. “There are more booths and tools. We now have more equipment to learn with.”
Jeffress called the Channellock makeover “overdue.”
“It is way better than I imagined,” Jeffress said.
The school has upgraded its facilities over the last seven or eight years, and the metal shop was last on the list, according to Jeffress.
“This really helped us out a lot,” Jeffress said of the Channellock award.
“The next chapter will be the match drive to try and match the $5,000. Then we are going to try and upgrade some of the welding equipment to the tech school level. That is so when students go on to college there isn’t as much of a learning curve,” Jeffress said.
There is no end to Jeffress’ sincere appreciation to the community for its support in the Channellock social media competition. He is equally hopeful the community can come through again in the match drive.
“We are looking for all the help we can get,” Jeffress said.
The school offers two welding classes, one advanced welding class and one metals class in its technical education program. It serves about 45 students with many more expected to benefit in the years ahead due to the help from Channellock and the community.
