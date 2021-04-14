A major facelift for a local school gymnasium has begun. It is a significant upgrade to a facility many regard as a major source of community pride where numerous activities are held each year, ranging from athletic events to commencement exercises.
The remodel was a long time in the making.
The Ladysmith School Board established a new LongTerm Capital Improvement Trust Fund five years ago to help the school district finance future major projects like the one now taking place at Ladysmith Middle & High School. During this time, the board annually transferred money from the district’s general fund into a segregated investment account.
More than half of the school districts in the state have established their own segregated accounts. For many, this Fund 46 allows school systems to finance capital projects that might not have been possible in a single school year budget cycle.
With $377,266 now available to the Ladysmith School District in its Fund 46 and a lengthy list of deferred maintenance projects, the school board voted in January to start tapping this valuable resource. First up is a major gym overhaul that includes new bleachers, wood floor, doors and paint.
The work is part of ongoing discussions for a likely spring 2022 school district referendum on additional building improvements.
Checking off a few deferred maintenance projects now using Fund 46 will allow district officials to designate voter-approved referendum money for other uses, according to Ladysmith School District Administrator Laura Stunkel. She called the district’s current deferred maintenance project list “huge.”
“It is important to our students, athletes, and community members to have a gymnasium that is aligned with today’s standards. Our gym is a space of pride and we feel that all of the community will benefit from this remodel,” Stunkel said.
A facility renovation plan presented last November to the school board by its project engineer, Kraus-Anderson, identified $22.7 million in deferred maintenance for district facilities and grounds done to be completed during the next 10 years. This includes $15.2 million at Ladysmith Middle & High School, $4 million at Ladysmith Elementary School and $3.5 million on school district grounds.
Facility condition was ranked as fair at the elementary school on Miner Avenue and poor at the middle/high school on Edgewood Avenue. The school board recently sold a vacant former school on Lindoo Avenue to the city to better serve declining enrollment with its available funds.
The proposed renovation is projected at $19.83 million in today’s dollars. Possible add-ons like a new high school gymnasium, turf field and swimming pool plumbing would cost extra.
The Kraus-Anderson facility study listed the high school gym floor and bleachers as a “Priority One” candidate.
All priority one items are identified for inclusion on next year’s referendum, which has yet to be discussed and approved by the school board. However, district officials have identified top referendum priorities totaling more than $11 million.
“Our needs are greater than what our taxpayers can probably afford. We are hoping to check off a couple of key improvements using money we have already saved and also bring in some community pride by doing this,” Stunkel said. “That is one less thing we need to put into the referendum, and it frees up some money to maybe address some other priorities.”
The current gym floor surface does not offer any shock absorption and was in need of replacement. The bleachers are original to the school and listed in poor shape. There are splits in some of the bleacher seats and floorboards, and they were not compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Barefoot Painters owner Kathy Vacho called the project fun, noting the new white paint makes the gym feel larger. She added the update was “much needed.”
All of the paint was donated by manufacturer Sherwin Williams and Barefoot Painter is donating $2,500 of labor. Everything in the gym from the floor to the walls to the bleachers will feature the same purple, gold and white color scheme.
“We haven’t run into too many difficulties other than the height,” said Vacho, whose children attend the school. “This job is fun because it is a pretty drastic change. The white makes the gym seem so much bigger. It so badly needed a nice freshen-up.”
District leaders hope the gym transformation will boost morale and encourage community support a referendum.
“Anything we can take and do that is a priority one will allow us to begin addressing projects that are priority two and priority three that also have to be addressed at some point” Stunkel said. “This was a way of saying if we can check off these projects we will free up some money to address other issues with our referendum dollars. Our needs are greater than our budget.”
So far, gym tile floor asbestos has been abated when students were out for Easter break and the old bleachers have been removed. Gym walls recently were painted.
New bleachers are scheduled to be installed by Irwin Seating Corporation at a cost of$149,923 later this summer.
JWood Floors is slotted to begin replacing the gym floor the last week of April at a cost of $138,490.
The board approved a $5,780 contract with Ladysmith company Barefoot Painters to paint the gym. The company is donating $2,500 in labor and $2,600 in paint through Sherwin Williams.
In addition to the gym improvements financed through Fund 46, there are other gym updates being paid through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act signed into law last December. It provides an additional $54.3 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. These ESSER II dollars may be used on environmental purposes like asbestos and door projects the board also has earmarked.
The board approved spending up to $86,288 on exterior doors on the gym and auditorium.
The board approved a $19,200 contract with the Frederic asbestos removal company, Lane Brothers.
The board approved a contract with Cooperative Educational Services Agency 10 for an environmental study of the LMHS gym floor. CESA 10 will oversee abatement and removal of the asbestos as well as a schoolwide review of the building for lead paint
Stunkel believes the facilities update now underway will become a rallying point for pride in school buildings and “fire up the kids and fire up the community.”
“I am hoping it will stir movement into trying to fix up some other things in our district,” Stunkel said.
