The Ladysmith Common Council had an abrupt finish Monday night without action on a planned vote on the appointment of a new city administrator.
The council had been expected to vote on the appointment of Alan Brandon Christianson as new city administrator to succeed his father, current City Administrator Al Christianson. The meeting lasted less than 4 minutes, adjourning it appeared over holding a meeting in close quarters amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Ald. Marty Reynolds motioned to adjourn the meeting to a later date. He cited a request he made two weeks ago that city hall be closed and the city come up with a better meeting system.
“We closed city hall but obviously we haven’t come up with a better meeting system looking at the number of people in here,” Reynolds said. “At this time I would move to adjourn and reschedule tonight’s agenda to a later date.”
About 15 people were seated in the council chambers with about another half-dozen individuals watching in a nearby city hall room.
Reynolds’ non-debatable motion passed on a 4-2 vote with Alds. Marty Reynolds, Al Hraban, Bonnie Stoneberg and Brian Groothousen supporting adjourning the meeting without action and Alds. Jon Fields and Mark Platteter opposing the motion.
Fields called it ridiculous as he left the meeting.
Groothousen said afterward his vote had nothing to do with the agenda items, adding the meeting should be rescheduled for a different venue or in another format so more members of the public would not have concerns about attending.
“I think we were limiting people from attending a public meeting,” Groothousen said. “I apologize to the people who came to the meeting and put their health at risk.”
Before the hour was up, city hall officials released a new agenda for a rescheduled meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 31 in the Memorial Park Amphitheater. The agenda includes possible action on hiring of Alan Christianson as new city administrator.
“I hope this being an outdoor venue it helps people feel more comfortable,” Groothousen said.
Al Christianson has submitted his letter of retirement to the city.
The city council received 27 applications for the job and determined 12 met qualifications for the position. Six were selected for an initial first round of interviews via teleconference.
The Ladysmith News has submitted several open records requests seeking information about the identities of the finalists, which have not yet been provided.
(2) comments
Is Rusk County getting ready for the coronavirus
How many ventilators are in Rusk County how many masks are there and Rusk County how many beds are available and Rusk County
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.