10 YEARS AGO (2013)
The Flambeau School Board unanimously approved renovating the front entrance of the school building at a preliminary cost estimate of $85,767 to improve safety.
The Ladysmith City Council approved the latest draft of a public survey concerning operation of the city’s police department and possible consolidation with the county sheriff’s department.
Ladysmith Elementary School hosted a Family Fitness and Fun Night at which students conducted various science experiments under the watchful eye of “Professor Gizmo.”
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Three persons were killed in a Sawyer County accident. The driver of one of the vehicles was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of fleeing an officer.
The Ladysmith City Council was considering an ordinance that would reduce by 50 percent the requirement for off-street parking for downtown businesses. The change was proposed to facilitate rebuilding of businesses destroyed by the 2002 Labor Day tornado.
The Flambeau School Board approved a low bid of $309,120 for a new school bus garage to be located northeast of the existing garage in Tony.
The former beauty salon on Lake Avenue was extensively remodeled to become The Village Parlor.
Top students in Bruce High School’s Class of 2003 were valedictorian Jennifer Weinert and salutatorian Danielle Sullivan.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
More alert monitors were needed, according to county emergency preparedness officials who concluded a tornado drill
Rusk County’s D.A.R.E. program was in jeopardy of being discontinued for lack of funds.
The estimated cost of updating Flambeau School District buildings had been trimmed from $6.1 million to $5.4 million, but that was still too high. The situation was complicated further as some Conrath area residents were discussing detachment from the district.
The Rusk County Board authorized an application for a loan of up to $750,000 for CityForest, which was taking over the former Pope & Talbot paper mill in Ladysmith.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The Rusk County Board voted 18-2 to continue planning for a new jail. The current proposal was to add a second story to the existing jail.
Top students in Ladysmith High School’s Class of 1983 were valedictorian Paul Krenzelok who earned a 4.0 grade point average and salutatorian Peter Boehmer.
Erickson’s announced it had purchased the National Tea Store in Ladysmith and would open an Erickson’s food store in three weeks.
Among Jaycee award winners were Bob Feidt, Key Man; Dewey Floberg, Jaycee of the Year; and Bob Sanderson, Outstanding First Year Jaycee. Carol Redwine received the Elsie Dagget Award.
Flambeau High School was presenting the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
The Rusk County Board voted 18-1 to permit razing the old portion of St. Mary’s Hospital after completion of the new Rusk County Memorial Hospital. The decision allowed architects to design the new hospital.
The Rusk County Nutrition Program expanded to Hawkins when the first noon meal was served to senior citizens in the Hawkins School.
The U.S. Postal Service awarded a contract for a new post office on the main street of Weyerhaeuser.
Members of the Army Reserve were putting a new roof on the former Sheldon depot, which had been moved to the fairgrounds in the village.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Plans were announced for a large supermarket on the site of the old West Side School in Ladysmith.
Land was being prepared for the new National Tea Store on Miner Avenue south of the courthouse.
The Weyerhaeuser VFW was finalizing plans for hosting the 10th District Conference in May.
“Candy Lane” was the theme of the Ladysmith High School Junior Prom set for April 26. King and queen were Dan Gudis and Jane Schroeder.
Reigning at the Servite High School Prom were Neil Dietsche of Ladysmith and Kathleen Connolly of Chicago.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
There were areas of Rusk County that were not part of a high school district. Those municipalities had to pay tuition for enrolling students from their area in a high school.
The state issued new pollution orders for municipal treatment plants and industrial discharges, affecting Peavey Paper Mills and area dairy plants.
Top students in the Ladysmith High School Class of 1953 were valedictorian Patricia Jenness and salutatorian Mary Ellen McCabe.
Top students at Hawkins High School were valedictorian Melvin “Bud” Potter and salutatorian Owen “Ken” Bergsbaken.
Mary Grzeszcyk, a resident of Strickland for 60 years, died.
Royalty at the Ladysmith High School Prom were king Clifford Bingham and queen Shirley Crye.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Officials were optimistic that Rusk County would go over the top in raising $250,000 in War Bond sales in April. A bond auction and parade were scheduled for April 28 at the high school.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Schiotz of Tony purchased the Cabin Grocery near the corners of highways 8 and 27 in Ladysmith.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church was observing its 40th anniversary. The congregation formed in 1903 and a church building was erected the following year. (The building, later occupied by the Ladysmith Baptist Church, was leveled by the 2002 tornado.)
Pvt. Robert Kulibert of Ladysmith received a citation for meritorious battle service on Guadalcanal on Jan. 14, 15 and 16, 1943.
Stockholders of the Ladysmith Country Club met and decided to work on a plan to keep the golf course open during the summer.
Playing at the Unique Theater was “Road to Moracco” starring Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour.
Mrs. J.T. Stevens, a Rusk County residence since 1900, died. She and her husband had operated the Woodland Resort.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
A farm strike had been called for May 13.
Rusk County relief crews were clearing brush and trash in Ladysmith’s Riverside park along the west bank of the Flambeau River.
Max Utecht was the distributor of Kingsbury beer and was establishing himself in the office of Anderson Yards. He was now delivering beer instead of lumber.
The Village of Bruce acquired title to the large island in the Chippewa River north of the Bruce bridge on U.S. 8.
Louis Battell took an unexpected swim in the Flambeau River while attempting to rescue a small dog that had broken through the melting ice. His canoe flipped when he bent over to pick up the dog. He made it to shore after another boat was launched to retrieve him.
Mr. and Mrs. Ludger LaBerge celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married in 1883 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. About two years later they came to what was then Flambeau Station (now Ladysmith) and purchased 160 acres of wild timberland a mile northeast of the village (on what is now Old 8 Road).
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
The doughboy statue was erected April 24 in the Ladysmith Park by Nelson Bros. of Rice Lake. The statue was 14 feet high and cost $2,000. It weighed 1,070 pounds. The based weighed 18,400 pounds. It was erected in memory of the 37 Rusk County men who died during the world war. Wording on the plaque had not yet been agreed upon. The county board appropriated $500 towards the cost.
The ice went out on the Flambeau River, which went on a rampage. A crew of men were kept busy at the Ladysmith dam, dynamiting ice flows and keeping the gates free from obstructions. The paper mill lost 50,000 feet of logs when its booms were taken out, and the Flambeau River Lumber Co. lost most of the logs it had placed on the banks of the city park last summer. One section of the bridge over the dam at Port Arthur was taken out by the ice.
Fire destroyed Paulson’s Store and post office building in Hawkins.
Due to a landslide at Manistique, Mich., Soo Line westbound limited passenger train No. 7 was 20 hours late reaching Ladysmith. Engine trouble delayed No.18, the southbound “Velvet Special,” which was four hours late.
Aune & Hoveland, Ladysmith Ice Cream proprietors, were using a covered Ford truck to deliver their Clover brand ice cream.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
E.M. Worden purchased the City Dray Line from J.L. Ryall and was having an office built on Miner Avenue near the barn.
One of the finest soda fountains in northern Wisconsin had been installed in the Vienna Bakery in Ladysmith. It included a marble counter in front with a large mahogany mirror in the back. (The building on W. Second Street south of the old “Ladysmith News” building later housed the job service office.)
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Kmosena, who had moved from Chicago to a farm north of Ladysmith on March 30, lost their 4-year-old daughter to scarlet fever.
Owing to a wreck at Westboro, Soo Line passenger train No. 194 was routed from Prentice to Ladysmith and thence south to Owen.
Wm. Mayer succeeded Lester Corbett as night clerk at the union depot in Ladysmith. Bud Culver was employed nights in the freight office.
A bill to create the towns of Murry and Wilson from part of Atlanta passed the Wis. Assembly and had been reported out of a senate committee with a favorable recommendation.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
Ladysmith firemen were called out shortly before noon April 22 to a fire in the old Worden Store building. It was extinguished with a hand chemical extinguisher and a couple of buckets of water.
The Soo Line depot and John McGee’s saloon in Bruce were entered by burglars. Taken were $17 and $14, respectively. Soo Line detective Murphy was called to investigate. The police department in Rhinelander was telegraphed to nab two suspects who were to get off a train there, but the officer assigned to duty was negligent and the two men took a train bound for Michigan.
Jac. Speich opened his boat livery in Ladysmith for the season.
Soule & Rosemeyer, Ladysmith photographers, were having a branch studio built in Bruce.
The log drive on the Jump River was hung up at Fern (west of the present Sheldon).
Consideration was given to organizing a high school in Ladysmith.
A delegation of 200 to 300 businessmen from southern Wisconsin and Illinois were scheduled to come to Ladysmith in May in a special all Pullman train.
Arthur Preston, Soo Line fireman, was home in Ladysmith.
Dr. Hudgel sold his pretty residence on River Avenue (now Lake Avenue) in Ladysmith to J.O. Sinclair and announced plans to erect a two-story brick-veneered office building and resident on part of Z. Crye’s lot. (His medical office was later occupied by Dr. O’Connor).
