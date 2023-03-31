10 YEARS AGO (2013)
A 66-year-old Hawkins man charged with the first degree murder of his wife was found incompetent to stand trial. He was to be transported to a facility for treatment and would stand trial if found competent after treatment.
A Ladysmith man charged with arson that damaged the Finish Line Bar and Flambeauland Laundromat told investigators he experienced “a release” by starting the fire in an apartment above the bar. Brett Cox fled to Oklahoma after the fire but returned to Rusk County and turned himself in to police.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks brought home the gold ball, winning the Division 3 boys basketball title in Madison. The Jacks edged Kenosha St. Joseph’s 52-51 in the semi-final and beat Auburndale 43-41 in the championship game. Ladysmith’s tenacious defense proved the difference in both games.
The Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board approved low bids of just under $1.26 million for a new school at Hawkins.
A River Falls man’s luck ran out. After stealing lottery tickets from Barney’s Grocery in Weyerhaeuser, he tried to cash in on his winnings in Barron County and was nabbed.
Fire damaged a mobile home owned by Carol Anderson in the Willow Lane Trailer Park in Ladysmith.
Buchholz Feed Store was named the Small Business of the Year by the Ladysmith Chamber of Commerce. Weather Shield Manufacturing won the Large Business of the Year award.
Others winning awards at the chamber banquet were Jacquie Eberhardt, Outstanding Teacher; Jerry Carow, Community Leader; Ladysmith IGA Plus, Family and Community Award; Wildlife Restoration Assn., Civic Organization of the Year; Tim and Linda Bandli, Farm Family of the Year; and all who helped with the tornado cleanup, Volunteers of the Year.
Ladysmith Federal Savings & Loan was preparing to move back into its building on Lake Avenue, which was repaired and renovated after it sustained tornado damage.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
CityForest Corp. announced that it had reached agreement to purchase the Pope & Talbot paper mill in Ladysmith, which had been closed since August of 1992. The Minneapolis-based corporation planned to reopen the mill and begin production of tissue and later convert it for producing de-inked pulp from recycled fibers.
The Ladysmith-Hawkins School District said it would cut staff and programs if a levy freeze was enacted by the governor.
Dairyland Implement held a successful open house at its new 60x130 foot building on Main Street in Sheldon.
Hope Lutheran Church formally dedicated its new addition, which made the building handicapped accessible.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Rusk County recorded two more traffic deaths. The latest victims were Brian John Staecwicz, 67, who was killed when his car ran off County D into the Chippewa River, and Michael Wuorenma, 10, who died when the bicycle he was riding was struck by an auto on Wis. 40.
The Rusk County Board’s Jail Study Committee reviewed the latest plans for a new jail to serve the county. The existing jail was overcrowded.
The VFW Auxiliary in Ladysmith was celebrating its 50th anniversary.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Three Ladysmith City Council seats were contested in the spring election. Carroll Graves was being challenged by Marshall Rueger in Ward 3; Don Rubow was running against Marvin Stromer in Ward 5; and Roger Albus was facing William Raduege in Ward 7. Jim Para was unopposed in Ward 1.
The race for Rusk County Judge was between incumbent Rodney Lee Young, 61, and former county judge Donald Sterlinske, 56.
The Indianhead Community Action Agency announced it would charge fares for riding its blue mini-bus.
Harriet Graham, grandmother of Ladysmith resident Jim Cleary, celebrated her 100th birthday at a party held at the Tee-A-Way. Born in 1873, she traveled from Iowa to Colorado in a wagon train in 1879 guided by William “Buffalo Bill” Cody. The journey took eight weeks.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Dept. located 17 stolen rifles and shotguns at a residence near Ladysmith. The guns and other items were stolen from Minnesota.
Fire destroyed the Roy Beebe home east of Bruce. Only a few clothes and contents from the bedroom were saved.
Ladysmith was to play host to 500 musicians at the district solo and ensemble contest at the high school.
Marlus Heath had been contracting shipments of hay from the Tony area to drought stricken Pennsylvania and New York.
Ladysmith Kiwanians were sponsoring an Easter Seals dance at the Tee-A-Way.
Ed Golat of Conrath purchased the Novak & Rapp equipment business in Ladysmith.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Only one petitioner testified at a reassessment hearing in Ladysmith conducted by the state department of taxation.
A contract was awarded to build a $22,000 Cities Service gas station at the south end of the Brooklyn Bridge. (The service station was later converted into a laundromat and was destroyed by the 2002 tornado.)
The weekend feature film at the Miner Theatre was “Tropic Zone” starring Ronald Reagan and Rhonda Flemming.
State aid checks totaling over $90,000 were received by 25 school districts in Rusk County. The Ladysmith School District received the biggest share, over $62,000.
About 40 teachers in the Ladysmith School System were to get pay increases ranging from $125 to $225 per year. Included in that was a $25 cost of living increase.
Stanley Netzinger and Ernest McCarn opened a furniture store in the basement of the Baker Hotel.
A party was considering converting the former home of Dr. W.F. O’Connor into a rest home for the aged. (It instead became the home and office of Dr. Murphy.)
A dingy basement in the Conrath School was converted into a bright spotless lunchroom for youngsters at a cost of $16,000.
The Sheldon Lions Club held its charter banquet at the school’s hot lunch room.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Rusk County was assigned the largest quota of War Bond sales for April ever asked by the U.S. Treasury. County residents were expected to buy $250,000 in bonds as part of a national effort to raise $13 million.
Mr. and Mrs. John Fisher of Tony received word that their son, John had been killed in action in North Africa. He was a member of an amphibious engineering group, which was among the first units to land in Africa.
The first wounded veteran of the current war to enter the Eau Claire NYA Training Center was Ralph Fillion of Murry. He was wounded when the Japanese attacked Dutch Harboer last spring. He lost a leg, but was walking again with an artificial leg.
Chet Burt leased the “Rusk County Reporter” to W.F. Wells as Burt expected to enter naval service.
A memorial service was held for Stephen Kmosena, Ladysmith native who was killed in the war on Dec. 26.
Among the films featured at the Unique Theater in Ladysmith was “Flying Fortress” starring Richard Greene.
Bob Kulibert wrote his parents that he was on leave after fighting on Guadalcanal from November to February. He lost 40 pounds during the duration of that fighting.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
Topping the issues at the spring election was a vote on repeal of the 18th Amendment, which would overturn Prohibition.
U.S. Senator F. Ryan Duffy wired Frank Doyle of Ladysmith that he would recommend Doyle’s appointment as acting postmaster of Ladysmith. Doyle, who was chairman of the Rusk County Democratic Party, had been a loyal party worker for years.
Starring in the film “State Fair” at the Unique Theater was the ever popular Will Rogers.
The Soo Line announced changes in its passenger train schedules. Effective March 26 No. 7 going west was due in Ladysmith at 4 a.m. No. 85, the local train, was to depart Ladysmith at 11;45 a.m. for Dresser and return at 8:15 p.m. No. 8, the eastbound limited, was to arrive in Ladysmith at 12:25 a.m.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Two brakemen from Stevens Point miraculously escaped serious injury when five freight cars derailed at Conrath. The men were riding a car loaded with pulp which turned on its side. The end of one of the cars came to rest on one man’s legs. The other man was buried beneath pulpwood, but later crawled out, apparently unhurt. He had been thrown into a ditch which saved his life.
Heavy snowfall in the Midwest caused problems for the railroads. No. 8, eastbound Soo Line limited passenger train, got stalled in the snow at Dafter, Mich. No. 7, westbound, had a difficult job getting through Saturday night, arriving at 9 o-clock Sunday evening, 16 hours behind schedule.
The Ladysmith postmaster was receiving weather reports by wire and forwarding them to area post offices.
Hirem Hebard died at the age of 94. Born in 1824 in Vermont, he came to Rusk County in 1901.
Ed Rogness who settled at Warner (Ladysmith) in 1900 died at the age of 51. He had operated a shoe repair business here for 20 years.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
Dr. R.B Kinyon announced he would erect a “hitch and feed” barn on the corner of Lake Avenue and First Street in Ladysmith. The building was to be 66x132 feet, large enough for 35 teams to be driven into it at one time and hitched to rigs. There also would be room to stable 28 horses. Dr. Kinyon was to have his veterinary offices in the northwest corner. (The building, which later housed Robinson Motors and Enerson Ford, was torn down after being damaged by the 2002 tornado.)
The Wisconsin Railroad Commission modified its order requiring the Soo Line to station flagmen at its crossings of Lake and Miner Avenues and E. Second and W. Second streets between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The commission ordered that electronically operated gates with gongs be installed at the Miner Avenue and W. Second Street crossings. Flagman were to be assigned at the Lake Avenue and E. Second street crossings.
The Morgan Lumber Co. moved its office to a suite in the new state bank building in Ladysmith.
Vera Manley, Helen Young and Pearl Lindoo were home from Menomonie where they were attending the Stout Institute.
V.F. Mayer of Island Lake was killed instantly by the motor car on the Chippewa Valley & Northern Railroad while walking from Atlanta to Bruce. Totally deaf, he was warned by people at the Arpin Lumber Co office to look out for the car.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
Reports of a disastrous train wreck on the Omaha Railroad near Hayward came over the line March 28. It was said that five people were killed.
R.J. Sands, Dennis Cyr, J.W. Fritz, E.D. Van Etten, John Cosgriff and E.G. Allen, all of whom went to the Klondike in search of gold in 1898, planned a five-year reunion on March 30. All were residents of Gates (Rusk) County.
A number of immigrants arrived in Ladysmith with box car loads of goods, livestock and machinery.
J.R. Kelley of Weyerhaeuser was the night man at the Soo Line depot in Ladysmith.
Miss Daisy Carter, who had been employed at the Pennington Post Office all winter, returned to Ladysmith.
Landlord Prentice of Ladysmith was to have an unusally attractive spread for his guests at the hotel on Easter Sunday.
There were a few good days of maple sugar making weather, and preparations were being made by some local settlers for boiling down sap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.