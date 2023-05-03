Area man charged in U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 disruption

A Sawyer County man is charged with multiple misdemeanors related to events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jonathan Bonney, 38, Hayward, was arrested after a complaint was filed in the District of Columbia, charging him with four misdemeanor offenses. He lived in Grand Junction, Colo., in January 2021, at the time of the Capitol disruption. He has since moved to Hayward.
He is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. He is also charged with parading, demonstrating or picketing in Capitol Buildings.
Bonney appeared in U.S. District Court in Madison on Thursday, April 27. He was released pending his next appearance, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern, Thursday, May 4, in the District of Columbia, via Zoom.
According to the complaint, the FBI received an online tip that on Jan. 7, 2021, the passenger in seat 10A on American Airlines flight AA 5576, traveling from Washington Dulles to Charlotte, N.C., claimed he had participated in the riot at the Capitol and he entered
Congressional offices. The tipster described the individual as white, in his late 20s, having
light brown hair and a beard, and wearing a green camouflage “MAKE AMERICAN GREAT
AGAIN” baseball hat. According to the tipster, the passenger in seat 10A mentioned he had a layover in Phoenix, Ariz., and his final destination was in Colorado.
Legal records obtained from American Airlines revealed Bonney of Grand Junction, Colo., was seated in seat 10A on flight number AA 5576 on Jan. 7, 2021. Legal records obtained from American Airlines also provided Bonney’s telephone number as a number ending in 5300, and confirmed Bonney’s address as being in Grand Junction, Colo. Finally, the records confirmed that on Jan. 5, 2021, Bonney flew from Grand Junction, Colo., to Baltimore, Md., and that on Jan. 7, 2021, Bonney, flew from Washington-Dulles to Grand Junction, Colo., with a layover in Phoenix, Ariz.
Agents obtained a copy of Bonney’s Colorado driver’s license on Jan. 21, 2021. Two FBI agents contacted Bonney in-person at his residence in Grand Junction. Those agents later reviewed closed circuit surveillance footage from inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, and the agents were able to positively identify Bonney in multiple videos taken inside the Capitol building that day. Specifically, agents discovered video showing that at about, 2:28 p.m., Bonney was standing outside the east side of the Capitol wearing a green camouflage baseball hat that read “MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN,” a gray jacket, jeans, and tan boots. Bonney’s appearance in the video was consistent with the witness tipster statement from the American Airlines passenger and was consistent with Bonney’s Colorado driver’s license photograph.
The agents who met with Bonney at his home also confirmed Bonney was the individual in the CCTV footage.
CCTV footage showed Bonney on the East side of the Capitol Building, looking through a glass pane on a locked upper house door and motioning for rioters inside to open the door.
CCTV footage at 2:41 p.m. showed other rioters who were already inside the Capitol building forced the door open, and Bonney entered the Capitol.
CCTV footage showed at about 2:51 p.m., Bonney appeared to be looking at a mobile phone. This led to a search of Bonney’s name and known phone numbers in an FBI repository of data obtained pursuant to legal process from Google, T-Mobile, Spring, AT&T and Verizon that spanned from 2-6:30 p.m. EST on Jan. 6, 2021, and the search returned negative results.
Possible reasons for Bonney’s phone not appearing in in this collection of data, according to the complaint, could be caused by Bonney putting his phone in “Airplane mode” while near the capital which would have disabled cellular functions. Further, Bonney could have utilized a phone unknown to the FBI, or search return data from some providers may be incomplete.
Agents also obtained legal process from Verizon Wireless for Bonney’s phone identified talk activity from January 4-8, 2021. The phone communicated through Verizon circuits located in Grand Junction on Jan. 4, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2021. The phone communicated through Verizon circuits located in Washington DC or northern Virginia from Jan. 5, 2021 to Jan. 7, 2021.
CCTV footage showed Bonney holding a cell phone while inside the Capitol Building.
CCTV footage from the Capitol showed Bonney walking west down a hallway of the Capitol Building.
At about 2:53 p.m., Bonney exited the Capitol building out the same door he had first entered, as depicted in the screenshots below. Bonney was inside the Capitol building for a total of about 12 minutes.
The complaint alleges there is probable cause to believe Bonney violated a crime to knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do; and knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so. A “restricted building” includes a posted, cordoned off, or otherwise restricted area of a building or grounds where the President or other person protected by the Secret Service, including the Vice President, is or will be temporarily visiting; or any building or grounds so restricted in conjunction with an event designated as a special event of national significance.
The complaint also alleges there is cause to believe Bonney willfully and knowingly uttered loud, threatening or abusive language, or engaged in disorderly or disruptive conduct at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress or the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before or any deliberations of a committee of Congress or either House of Congress; and parade, demonsttrate or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings.
This matter is charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia provides a list of defendants charged in federal court in the District of Columbia with offenses related to the events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, with updates on the cases’ status, at https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases. This case will be added to that list. The list includes nine Wisconsin residents arrested or charged in relation to activity at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
